No. 3 Lincoln Southwest breezes past Lincoln East for a HAC championship berth; No. 10 Pius X beats rated team

Class A No. 3 Lincoln Southwest dominated two Heartland Athletic Conference volleyball tournament matches Tuesday on its home court.
With districts starting next week, Southwest currently sits third in Class A in wild card points, so it was important for the Silver Hawks to play well and build momentum for the postseason. They did just that.
They started the night off with a sweep in the quarterfinals over Lincoln North Star (25-20, 25-12, 25-16). Then came the semifinals match against Lincoln East.
Behind Courtney Holsteen and Shaylee Myers, the Silver Hawks started fast and played like one of the top teams in the state, beating Lincoln East 25-16, 25-19, 25-13. Myers had 14 kills in the match and Holsteen had 11 kills and two ace serves.
“We really focused on our servicing and making sure we got our middles involved in the match,” Myers said. “Our setters and everyone did a great job of mixing up the offense and creating ways to score for everybody. ... Everybody was involved and it made it really hard to read what we were going to do.”
Holsteen, who has played multiple positions this season, appears to be playing her best at the right time.
“I think that is just a testament to the entire team, especially Courtney,” Lincoln Southwest coach Mark Novotny said. “I have a number of players who can play a number of different positions and have had to all season long. I have had 12 different starters throughout the year who have started at least 10 matches. … It’s going to be helpful to us moving forward.”
In Lincoln East’s quarterfinals match, the Spartans defeated Lincoln High 25-19, 26-28, 25-22, 25-19, the same 3-1 outcome when the two teams played each other earlier in the season.
Class A No. 10 Lincoln Pius X swept No. 9 Fremont (25-11, 25-23, 25-15) in the other half of the HAC Tournament bracket. Laney Brott led the Thunderbolts with eight kills in the match and Regan Haith had seven blocks.
"We were not going to let them (Fremont) beat us again," Pius X coach Katie Wenz said. "They (Pius X) played like they were on a mission. I just wanted them to be consistently solid and they were."
The Bolts also beat Norfolk in straight sets (25-21, 25-23, 25-16). Brott pounded 20 kills and Madelyn Navrkal chipped in eight.