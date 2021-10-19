No. 3 Lincoln Southwest breezes past Lincoln East for a HAC championship berth; No. 10 Pius X beats rated team

Class A No. 3 Lincoln Southwest dominated two Heartland Athletic Conference volleyball tournament matches Tuesday on its home court.

With districts starting next week, Southwest currently sits third in Class A in wild card points, so it was important for the Silver Hawks to play well and build momentum for the postseason. They did just that.

They started the night off with a sweep in the quarterfinals over Lincoln North Star (25-20, 25-12, 25-16). Then came the semifinals match against Lincoln East.

Behind Courtney Holsteen and Shaylee Myers, the Silver Hawks started fast and played like one of the top teams in the state, beating Lincoln East 25-16, 25-19, 25-13. Myers had 14 kills in the match and Holsteen had 11 kills and two ace serves.

“We really focused on our servicing and making sure we got our middles involved in the match,” Myers said. “Our setters and everyone did a great job of mixing up the offense and creating ways to score for everybody. ... Everybody was involved and it made it really hard to read what we were going to do.”

Holsteen, who has played multiple positions this season, appears to be playing her best at the right time.