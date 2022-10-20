No. 1 Southwest keeps it 'interesting', downs No. 3 East in five sets to win HAC title

NORFOLK — Although it may be the No. 1 team in the state, there is never a dull moment on the Lincoln Southwest side of the net.

It has been a constant theme for the Silver Hawks all season. Their matches are always tight.

And Thursday night was no different in the Heartland Athletic Conference championship between Lincoln Southwest and Class A No. 3 Lincoln East.

“Never, nope,” head coach Jessica Baker. “That is kind of what we have said, and our parents have said we love to keep things interesting. And that we certainly did.”

The Silver Hawks trailed 14-12 in the winner-take-all fifth set before taking the final four points to win their second consecutive conference championship 25-22, 19-25, 20-25, 25-18, 16-14.

Southwest was pushed all the way to the brink but caught a break when the potential game-winning swing from East was ruled a lift, keeping the Silver Hawks alive.

“Obviously there is no panic or anything, East is a good team, and we had our backs against the wall,” Baker said. “I told these girls we can fight, and we can choose what our team looks like. I think they did a good job of picking the fight. They knew it wasn’t over and they showed a lot of resilience and a lot of grit at the end of that game.”

It all starts in the fourth set. East rolled the previous two frames and had all the momentum in its favor.

But Southwest came out hot in the fourth and ran away with a convincing 25-18 win.

“We talked before the fourth set, either team, whoever wants it more is going to get it and whoever is going to fight more,” Baker said. “We could either keep doing what we were doing and go back and forth and see who is going to win. Or we could come out aggressive and take it to them and they definitely did that in set four.”

The cliché of one bounce of the ball lived on Thursday night. Lincoln East head coach Nicole Johnson preaches that to her team in practice. It just did not quite fall their way Thursday night.

“It sucks, but overall, I feel great,” she said. “We played really well. We really did. It just came down to one ball and it’s funny because I always say one ball can change the game. In this moment, that’s what it felt like.”

This was the third time this season that Southwest and East had played this season and the third time in 11 days. Each of them has gone the maximum distance. For the Silver Hawks, who have won multiple other tournaments this season, this win was unlike the others.

“Honestly, this one is a little different,” Southwest’s Malayah Long said. “It’s a big rival, us and East, but also the final test. This is one big thing to use to get momentum and confidence as we head into the state tournament.

“We knew this was going to be super important for us. It was something that if we were going to push, it was nice to get this before we get into state and stuff, so we knew this is a really big time.”

Lincoln Pius X 3, Fremont 0: The No. 6 Thunderbolts are headed back to Lincoln with a prize.

It may not be the one they wanted when they made the trip to Norfolk last night, but they still took third place with the sweep over Fremont.

“I didn’t quite know how we were going to bounce back from (Wednesday night’s loss to Lincoln East),” Pius X coach Katie Wenz said. “But we talked about this every game this postseason, you have to be mentally focused, so I thought it was a great bounce back on our part.”