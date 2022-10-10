No. 1 Silver Hawks outlast No. 5 East in five sets in 'fun volleyball match'

It was a rare Monday night volleyball match on the streets of Lincoln.

And the match lived up to the hype with all the city’s, and state’s, eyes on it.

No. 1 Lincoln Southwest outlasted No. 5 Lincoln East in five sets (23-25, 25-23, 25-19, 24-26, 15-8) at East.

“This is what it is all about,” Southwest head coach Jessica Baker said. “You have two really good teams that are competitive. Look at the gym, with a full East section, full Southwest section and students cheering. This is fun volleyball.”

The environment the teams played in Monday felt like a dress rehearsal for what is to come in the next few weeks in districts and in the state tournament.

“I told my coaching staff and the girls like playing at East is one of the hardest things we will do,” Baker said. “The environment was loud. (Lincoln East) have fans. That is a good team. They are scrappy. They will always bring their A-game and we know coming in this was going to be a hard one to win.”

And it was a hard match for both teams. All the stars shined.

East’s Shandy Faalii led her team with 21 kills, including seven in the fourth set to keep the Spartans alive.

But it was Alexa Gobel, who had eight kills in a fifth set a few weeks back, and six of her 22 kills in the fifth set Monday to help lift the Silver Hawks.

“I think being under pressure just fuels me,” Gobel said. “Like I need to do my part on the floor and being an outside hitter. You have a lot of responsibility to get the ball over and in. And, I think honestly, the environment just really gets me excited and makes me want to win.”

Gobel had a bit of a slow start, but the way she finished really stood out to Baker.

“I was a little nervous with the slow start. We haven’t seen that kind of slow start from her but she definitely turned it around,” Baker said. “Alexa is one of the people that our girls can trust to put the ball away. I think her personality and the trust that we have developed as a team has definitely helped us in games."

Faalii’s performance was one of her many so far this season. She made a few huge plays defensively too.

“She is hard because you never know where she is going,” Spartan head coach Nicole Johnson said. “And she doesn’t give up, ever. She takes so many swings and it’s hard. I know every time she takes a swing, she is trying to get a kill. And she never gives up.”

If Monday was not enough between the two teams, they get to run it back on Friday in the Omaha Westside tournament.

“We talked about that schedule-wise like we definitely want to play in this environment moving forward because it’s only going to help us in the end,” Baker said.