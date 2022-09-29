No. 1 Lincoln Southwest leans on experience to outlast No. 7 Millard West

OMAHA — Just like it has for most of the season, No. 1 Lincoln Southwest found a way to make their match dramatic on Thursday.

And it still had a little déjà vu feel too.

After being reverse swept by Millard West a season ago, the Silver Hawks found a way to defeat the No. 7 Wildcats in five sets (25-20, 25-18, 25-27, 18-25, 18-16) on the road.

Finishing matches has been an issue for Southwest. But the win Thursday was one they had to grind out after trailing big in the fifth set.

“I told the girls good job finishing, but let’s not put ourselves in these situations,” coach Jessica Baker said. “(Millard West) is a good team and I think this goes to show volleyball is all about momentum. Millard West grabbed momentum and they made it difficult for us to come back and win this game.”

The fifth set was hectic, to say the least. The Wildcats took a 5-1 lead early. They led 12-11 on a crazy rally that involved some controversy and had match point at 14-12.

But Southwest found a way. And the loss that got away from them against No. 5 Omaha Marian a few weeks ago taught them how to finish.

“Unfortunately for us, we have been here before in this game five or end-of-game situation,” Baker said. “I think the experience for us too, just knowing that we are tired, but we have to play smart here and keep in control of our side of things.”

The Silver Hawks took all the momentum in the first two sets on a ton of Millard West errors. It got them comfortable, allowing them to get big cushions to go on and win the frames.

When they had a chance in set three to close out the sweep, things started to fall apart. A 23-20 lead was wiped out with three straight hitting errors before Millard West came back to win.

One of the best hitters in the state, Alanna Bankston, and the Wildcats owned set four. That set loss allowed Southwest to regroup and come back out strong.

“We talked about going back to the basics and having fun,” Baker said. “We got a little bit quiet. We felt like the coaches were doing a lot of the talking in that fourth set, but it was time for them to take ownership.”

Led by Alexa Gobel, the Silver Hawks and their offense did. Gobel had eight kills in the game to close it out with her match-high 27 kills.

It was not just her though. Emerson Lionberger had 16 kills too. Others helped get it done, including Malayah Long, who set well again.

“Even when Lincoln Southwest is out of system, (Long) betters the ball and she puts them back into system so that they can run a really great and complete offense,” Millard West coach Joe Wessel said. “You can see that’s why they are No. 1 in the state because they constantly have three hitters at all times.”

For Southwest, this just adds to their already strong resume. They have nine wins over ranked teams on the season. Thursday was just them trying to prove they can do it again.

“Every time we play a Class A school, whether in a tournament or like here, you can’t just come into a gym expecting a sweep,” Baker said. “Every point, every set is earned. Nothing is given to you. Our mentality has been to prove ourselves and we are still not done showing up for ourselves. It’s not showing up for the crowd, or other teams. We are showing up for ourselves to prove to us we are a balanced team.”

Lincoln Southwest, now 17-2 on the year hosts Columbus and Lincoln Northeast in a triangular Tuesday.