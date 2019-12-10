Nicole Gingery named volleyball coach at Lincoln East

Nicole Gingery has been named the new volleyball coach at Lincoln East, the school announced Tuesday.

Gingery has strong Spartan roots. She played on the East squads that qualified for state in 2005, 2007 and 2008. Both of her parents are East graduates and her father John has coached the Spartan football program since 1987.

"I could not be more excited to continue my coaching career at the school that I love and a program that continuously shows its excellence on and off the court,” Gingery said in a statement. "As a program we will continue to pursue the greatness that has been laid before us. We will continue to build the positive relationships between our athletes, coaches and community and we will continue to grow as a unit to reach our goals."

Gingery, who played college volleyball at Emporia State and Ottawa, has served as the Spartans' junior varsity coach since 2016. She takes over for Mike Wiese, who stepped down after 10 seasons.

Gingery is only the third varsity volleyball coach at East, joining Wiese and the legendary Myron Oehlerking.