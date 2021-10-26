Neumann gets best of Wahoo, but rivalry put aside immediately after match

“She’s a four-year starter, so we all know her, and to have somebody with her caliber of play to go down like that, it’s tough to watch,” Neumann coach Brandi Sladky said.

Tuesday’s match featured two of the state’s top players in Larson, a Montana State recruit, and Jurgensmeier, an Omaha recruit.

Both will be signing with their respective colleges in the coming days, but before that, they put on a display against one another.

In the first set alone, the two combined for 19 kills.

After a back-and-forth first set, Neumann (27-6) took control of the match behind a strong serve game.

“Our serving was phenomenal tonight and it’s been really good for the past few weeks,” said Jurgensmeier, who had multiple aces. “We’ve really turned that up, and I think that changes the game when the teams are out of system.”

Win or lose Tuesday, Neumann was already guaranteed a spot in Saturday’s district final round. But it was still important to come and play a strong game against Wahoo, Sladky said.