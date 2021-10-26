Neumann gets best of Wahoo, but rivalry put aside immediately after match

WAHOO — Bishop Neumann wanted to keep the momentum from the regular season going.
The Cavaliers had won 25 matches heading into the postseason, and what better way to show progress than against the rivals from across town?
Neumann, ranked No. 2, jumped at the chance and defeated No. 6 Wahoo 25-21, 25-18, 25-19 in the Class C1-5 subdistrict final Tuesday at Bishop Neumann High School.
But immediately after the match, the two rivals put volleyball aside for a few moments.
Every Neumann player and coach lined up to hug Wahoo’s Mya Larson, who was sitting on the Warrior bench, her right knee wrapped in ice. Just moments earlier, the two-time first-team Super-State standout, who has set many school records, went down with a knee injury.
It was a tough moment for a Wahoo team to see its overwhelming leader go down, but also for the Neumann players.
“It’s even tougher when I’ve done it myself,” Neumann senior Kali Jurgensmeier said. “I’ve blown out my knee before. I just saw her go down and my heart just sunk.
“She’s one of my best friends, so I needed to be there for her because I knew exactly what she was going through.”
Larson recently surpassed 2,000 career kills and she plays club ball with some of the Neumann players.
“She’s a four-year starter, so we all know her, and to have somebody with her caliber of play to go down like that, it’s tough to watch,” Neumann coach Brandi Sladky said.
Tuesday’s match featured two of the state’s top players in Larson, a Montana State recruit, and Jurgensmeier, an Omaha recruit.
Both will be signing with their respective colleges in the coming days, but before that, they put on a display against one another.
In the first set alone, the two combined for 19 kills.
After a back-and-forth first set, Neumann (27-6) took control of the match behind a strong serve game.
“Our serving was phenomenal tonight and it’s been really good for the past few weeks,” said Jurgensmeier, who had multiple aces. “We’ve really turned that up, and I think that changes the game when the teams are out of system.”
Win or lose Tuesday, Neumann was already guaranteed a spot in Saturday’s district final round. But it was still important to come and play a strong game against Wahoo, Sladky said.
“There’s a lot of history with us and Wahoo in recent years and they’ve come out on top in recent years, so we knew that had to be going through their minds a little bit, but I thought we came out pretty focused and focused on our side of the court to make plays and terminate balls,” she said.
Wahoo, the defending state champion, saw its season come to a close.
