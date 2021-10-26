Neumann beats Wahoo in crosstown subdistrict clash, but big celebration put on ice: 'My heart just sunk'

“It’s even tougher when I’ve done it myself,” Neumann senior Kali Jurgensmeier said. “I’ve blown out my knee before. I just saw her go down and my heart just sunk.

“She’s one of my best friends, so I needed to be there for her because I knew exactly what she was going through.”

Larson recently surpassed 2,000 career kills and she plays club ball with some of the Neumann players. And in Wahoo, all the kids know each other well.

“She’s a four-year starter, so we all know her, and to have somebody with her caliber of play to go down like that, it’s tough to watch,” said Neumann coach Brandi Sladky, fighting back tears.

Tuesday’s match featured two of the state’s top players in Larson, a Montana State recruit, and Jurgensmeier, an Omaha recruit.

Both will be signing with their respective colleges in the coming days, but before that, they put on a show.

In the first set alone, the two combined for 19 kills. Larson had 22 kills before her injury and was keeping Wahoo in the match.

After a back-and-forth first set, Neumann (27-6) took control of the match behind a strong serve game.