Nelson-Hitz returning to coach volleyball at Lincoln North Star

A familiar face is returning to lead the Lincoln North Star volleyball program.
The school announced Monday the hiring of Kristi Nelson-Hitz as head coach, a position she previously held for 12 seasons at the school.
Nelson-Hitz was hired as the Navigators' coach when the school opened in 2003, leading the program to five state tournament appearances, including in each of her first three seasons.
Prior to her first stint at North Star, Nelson-Hitz coach at Lincoln High where she led the Links to four straight tournament appearances from 1998-2001.
Nelson-Hitz takes over for Jessy Denker, who stepped down following the 2019 season.