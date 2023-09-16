Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
LPS CLASSIC
Gold Bracket
Grand Island def. Bellevue West, 25-15, 25-16
Lincoln East def. Bellevue West, 25-17, 25-27, 25-22
Lincoln Southwest def. Norris, 17-25, 25-21, 25-21
Lincoln Southwest def. Papillion-La Vista, 26-24, 25-21
Norris def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-9, 25-13
Papillion-La Vista def. Lincoln Pius X, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20
Papillion-La Vista South def. Lincoln East, 25-23, 25-18
5th: Grand Island def. Papillion-La Vista, 25-15, 25-20
3rd: Norris def. Lincoln East, 25-20, 25-22
1st: Papillion-La Vista South def. Lincoln Southwest, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22
Silver Bracket
Elkhorn def. North Platte, 25-12, 22-25, 25-16
Gretna def. North Platte, 25-13, 25-8
Gretna def. Omaha Marian, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18
Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-19, 25-21
Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-16, 21-25, 25-21
Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-8, 25-17
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-15, 25-10
Omaha Marian def. Elkhorn, 25-20, 25-22
5th: Lincoln Southeast def. Elkhorn, 25-16, 25-17
3rd: Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha Marian, 22-25, 25-21, 26-24
1st: Gretna def. Lincoln North Star, 25-14, 24-26, 25-23
SEWARD INVITE
Broken Bow def. Omaha Mercy, 28-26, 25-10
Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Concordia, 19-25, 25-14, 25-20
Lincoln Lutheran def. South Sioux City, 25-10, 25-16
Lincoln Lutheran def. Wahoo, 25-16, 25-16
Omaha Concordia def. South Sioux City, 25-11, 25-10
Omaha Concordia def. Wahoo, 17-25, 25-17, 25-18
Oakland-Craig def. Broken Bow, 25-17, 23-25, 25-19
Oakland-Craig def. Omaha Mercy, 25-20, 25-8
Oakland-Craig def. Seward, 25-23, 22-25, 32-30
Omaha Mercy def. South Sioux City, 25-19, 25-13
Seward def. Broken Bow, 17-25, 25-19, 25-20
Seward def. Omaha Concordia, 25-21, 25-17
Seward def. Omaha Mercy, 22-25, 25-15, 25-22
Wahoo def. Broken Bow, 25-19, 20-25, 26-24
Wahoo def. South Sioux City, 25-19, 25-12
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central def. Aquinas, 25-11, 25-9
Amherst def. Ord, 20-25, 25-18, 25-17
Bayard def. Leyton, 27-25, 23-25, 25-22
Bayard def. Perkins County, 25-17, 25-13
CWC def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-20, 13-25, 25-22
Central City def. Centennial, 25-16, 25-21
Conestoga def. Fort Calhoun, 19-25, 25-13, 25-18
Crofton def. Stanton, 20-25, 25-19, 29-27
Crofton def. Twin River, 25-12, 25-18
Cross County def. Centura, 25-19, 25-21
Cross County def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-16, 25-15
Doniphan-Trumbull def. West Holt, 25-17, 25-19
Fairbury def. Scotus CC, 25-22, 25-21
Fort Calhoun def. Brownell Talbot, 25-15, 25-15
Gothenburg def. Kearney Catholic, 25-19, 25-16
Grand Island CC def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-17, 25-20
Grand Island CC def. West Holt, 25-14, 25-11
Hastings SC def. Fillmore Central, 25-16, 25-7
Hastings SC def. Raymond Central, 25-18, 25-21
Hay Springs def. Minatare, 25-14, 25-18
Hi-Line def. Hyannis, 25-12, 25-16
Humphrey/LHF def. East Butler, 25-8, 25-12
Morrill def. Hay Springs, 25-13, 25-12
Nebraska Christian def. Central City, 18-25, 25-16, 25-20
Nebraska Christian def. Lexington, 25-22, 27-25
North Platte SP def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-14, 25-17
North Platte SP def. Osceola, 25-22, 25-12
Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-18, 26-24
Omaha Nation def. Winnebago, 25-10, 25-16
Ord def. Burwell, 25-22, 25-20
Paxton def. Hi-Line, 25-16, 25-15
Pleasanton def. Gibbon, 25-9, 25-11
Scotus CC def. Holdrege, 25-18, 25-12
Southwest def. Chase County, 25-22, 25-17
Stanton def. West Point-Beemer, 25-16, 25-13
Tekamah-Herman def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 20-25, 25-15, 25-17
Tekamah-Herman def. Elkhorn Valley, 24-26, 25-16, 25-14
Tri County def. Fairbury, 25-22, 25-19
Yutan def. Logan View/S-S, 25-12, 25-12