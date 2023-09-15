Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bellevue West def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-19, 25-15
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-10, 25-8
Norris def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-0, 25-0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue West def. Omaha Marian, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23
Dorchester def. Harvard, 25-11, 25-14, 25-9
Gothenburg def. Aurora, 25-8, 25-19
Gothenburg def. St. Paul, 25-13, 25-12
Gothenburg def. York, 25-18, 25-17
Leyton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-17, 16-25, 25-13, 25-20
Mullen def. Hyannis, 25-13, 25-14, 26-24
Ogallala def. Chadron, 25-9, 25-14
Wallace def. South Platte, 25-8, 25-16, 25-10