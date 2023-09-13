Take a look at the latest Journal Star high school volleyball rankings.
Class A
School; Record; Pvs.
1. Papillion-La Vista South; 12-0; 1
2. Lincoln Southwest; 6-0; 2
3. Millard West; 13-4; 3
4. Lincoln East; 8-3; 4
5. Omaha Westside; 4-4; 5
6. Papillion-La Vista; 5-5; 6
7. Gretna; 9-6; 8
8. Lincoln Pius X; 4-3; 7
9. Bellevue West; 13-4; 10
10. Millard North; 7-8; 9
Class B
People are also reading…
School; Record; Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt; 10-6; 1
2. Elkhorn North; 14-2; 2
3. Bennington; 14-2; 3
4. Norris; 11-1; 4
5. Gretna East; 15-3; 5
6. Waverly; 7-5; 6
7. GI Northwest; 5-5; 8
8. Crete; 8-5; 9
9. Seward; 7-3; 7
10. Beatrice; 8-5; –
Class C-1
School; Record; Pvs.
1. Grand Island CC; 9-0; 1
2. Minden; 11-0; 2
3. Gothenburg; 10-0; 3
4. Malcolm; 9-2; 4
5. Kearney Catholic; 6-0; 6
6. DC West; 11-1; 5
7. Wahoo; 6-1; 9
8. Platteview; 9-4; 8
9. St. Paul; 9-0; –
10. Pierce; 12-1; –
Class C-2
School; Record; Pvs.
1. Lincoln Lutheran; 10-0; 1
2. Clarkson/Leigh;10-0; 2
3. Archbishop Bergan; 13-1; 3
4. Oakland-Craig; 10-1; 4
5. Humphrey/LHF; 8-1; 5
6. Yutan; 10-2; 6
7. Elmwood-Murdock; 10-1; 7
8. Thayer Central; 7-0; 10
9. Freeman; 10-2; –
10. Bishop Neumann; 9-6; –
Class D-1
School; Record; Pvs.
1. Amherst; 4-1; 2
2. S-E-M; 5-0; 1
3. Axtell; 4-2; 3
4. BDS; 5-1; 4
5. St. Mary's; 8-0; –
6. Southwest; 6-0; 5
7. Diller-Odell; 7-1; 8
8. Nebraska Christian; 4-1; 6
9. Elgin/PJ; 6-2; 7
10. Guardian Angels CC; 5-0; 9
Class D-2
School; Record; Pvs.
1. Overton; 8-0; 1
2. Meridian; 3-0; 4
3. Stuart; 22-11; 6
4. Cambridge; 6-1; 5
5. Wynot; 4-1; 8
6. Shelton; 6-3; 9
7. Central Valley; 5-1; 10
8. Howells-Dodge; 5-2; 2
9. Bertrand; 8-4; –
10. Leyton; 8-0; –