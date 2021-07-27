NCA all-stars: Volleyball match gives teammates a new look at each other, including a pair of future Huskers

Norris' Kalli Kroeker and Molly Ramsey have been friends for as long as they can remember. Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein's and Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause's friendship is just beginning as the two embark as college roommates and teammates on the Nebraska volleyball team.
The Nebraska Coaches Association volleyball all-star game created a unique setting for all four of them Tuesday at Lincoln North Star.
Kroeker and Lauenstein competed for the Red all-stars while Ramsey and Krause suited up for the Blue all-stars.
“I've played with Molly for 8 years now,” Kroeker said. “(Our friendship) has only grown. That's what's super cool about playing a sport with her. … It's just a friendship that I know will be there the rest of my life.
“It was a really different feel playing across the net from Molly. She's just a great teammate. We were still talking to each other, making faces at each other across the net. We know each other's things that we do when we play. It was fun to still play with her even on opposite sides of the net.”
Team Blue won the match 3-1 (18-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19).
Krause and Lauenstein showed why they were considered two of the nation's top volleyball players coming out of high school with prowess against some of Nebraska's best players.
“We've had each other for competition ever since we started playing club (volleyball),” Lauenstein said. “Both of us going to Nebraska and playing the same position (outside hitter) really pushed us to be great athletes. We were both getting looked at by the same schools, Nebraska obviously. We have great competition, but (Krause) has just a great personality and we really click.”
Joining Lauenstein is something Krause has been looking forward to for a long time, Krause said.
“I think it's super fun,” Krause said. “We've been competing our entire high school time … We are really good friends.
“We just really work well together. We have the same drive for the sport and we just love it so much. Being able to live together and experience this whole summer as Husker volleyball players has been really special.”
Fellow incoming Husker freshmen Ally Batenhorst and Lexi Rodriguez also room with Krause and Lauenstein.
“I think we're all kind of fun,” Krause said. “Whitney likes everything clean, so if anything's dirty we know Whitney will clean it.”