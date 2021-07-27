NCA all-stars: Volleyball match gives teammates a new look at each other, including a pair of future Huskers

Norris' Kalli Kroeker and Molly Ramsey have been friends for as long as they can remember. Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein's and Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause's friendship is just beginning as the two embark as college roommates and teammates on the Nebraska volleyball team.

The Nebraska Coaches Association volleyball all-star game created a unique setting for all four of them Tuesday at Lincoln North Star.

Kroeker and Lauenstein competed for the Red all-stars while Ramsey and Krause suited up for the Blue all-stars.

“I've played with Molly for 8 years now,” Kroeker said. “(Our friendship) has only grown. That's what's super cool about playing a sport with her. … It's just a friendship that I know will be there the rest of my life.

“It was a really different feel playing across the net from Molly. She's just a great teammate. We were still talking to each other, making faces at each other across the net. We know each other's things that we do when we play. It was fun to still play with her even on opposite sides of the net.”

Team Blue won the match 3-1 (18-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19).