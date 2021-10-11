Myers sets the tone (and makes school history) as No. 3 Southwest sweeps East

The stars seemed to align. It was senior night for the Lincoln Southwest volleyball team. Facing rival Lincoln East in an upbeat atmosphere, the scene seemed set for a thriller.
But a 21-kill performance by bona fide leader and Fresno State commit Shaylee Myers ended hopes of that. Combine Myers' performance with a stout defensive effort up top and the No. 3 Silver Hawks (19-4) swept the Spartans 25-23, 25-12, 25-14 to satisfy the home crowd.
“The problem we’ve had for a while is having a slow start to it and once we get warmed up we’ve seemed to be on a little bit more cruise control,” Southwest coach Mark Novotny said. “So, being able to start the game off super strong is going to be something we need to work on going forward.”
A slow start was in the cards early for the Silver Hawks as they struggled to gain any momentum in the opening few points, eventually falling behind 11-5 thanks in part to two Spartan ace serves and two kills apiece from Megan Waters and Kamryn Snyder.
But as the set continued, so did the Silver Hawks who slowly but surely chipped away at the East lead. Closing the gap to 17-14, Southwest went into overdrive reeling off a 7-1 run behind Myers' serving, including an ace serve to pull ahead 21-18.
They would eventually finish off the 25-23 win in the first set.
“We had a couple big plays that kind of brough the energy to the court so that really helped us out,” said Novotny. “We need to be able to do that without a big play happening, but a couple big turnaround points is big and helpful for us.”
From that point on, there weren’t any slow starts for the Silver Hawks quickly climbing out to a 9-3 lead with four of those points coming via Myer’s kills. A few more kills from fellow senior Courtney Holsteen would make the lead 16-7.
Southwest would go on a 9-4 run to finish off the second set 25-12.
There were similar events in the third set as the Silver Hawks turned a modest 7-5 lead into 12-6 after six straight points including two kills from Alexa Gobel plus another ace serve from Myer.
“We started to play better, we started to pass a little better,” Novotny said. “But we got some work to do. It’s that time of year where it gets a little tighter and stressful.”
Leading 24-14 in the third set, Myers set up for another serve hammering it in a perfect spot in between the two rows of Spartans. Her third ace serve capped off a perfect senior night for the Silver Hawks and brought some history with it.
“The reason why they (Southwest) were celebrating is because she (Myers) just broke the school record with that ace serve, so last point of senior night,” Novotny said.
That ace serve made it 152 career ace serves for Myer who also eclipsed 300 kills on the season for the third season in a row.
Next up for the Silver Hawks is a match at Fremont on Tuesday while Lincoln East (15-16) prepares for the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament starting next Monday.