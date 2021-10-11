Myers sets the tone (and makes school history) as No. 3 Southwest sweeps East

“We had a couple big plays that kind of brough the energy to the court so that really helped us out,” said Novotny. “We need to be able to do that without a big play happening, but a couple big turnaround points is big and helpful for us.”

From that point on, there weren’t any slow starts for the Silver Hawks quickly climbing out to a 9-3 lead with four of those points coming via Myer’s kills. A few more kills from fellow senior Courtney Holsteen would make the lead 16-7.

Southwest would go on a 9-4 run to finish off the second set 25-12.

There were similar events in the third set as the Silver Hawks turned a modest 7-5 lead into 12-6 after six straight points including two kills from Alexa Gobel plus another ace serve from Myer.

“We started to play better, we started to pass a little better,” Novotny said. “But we got some work to do. It’s that time of year where it gets a little tighter and stressful.”

Leading 24-14 in the third set, Myers set up for another serve hammering it in a perfect spot in between the two rows of Spartans. Her third ace serve capped off a perfect senior night for the Silver Hawks and brought some history with it.