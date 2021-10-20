Mya Larson's legacy at Wahoo not defined by 'crazy' numbers,' but by 'humble' approach and desire to lead

"This year especially since we've had such great leaders in the past, I've been trying to fill that role and bring others along with me as well, not just this year, but trying to set the tone for the next few years of high school volleyball," Larson said. "I've really been focusing on just helping others on the court, just help them have my perspective of volleyball, to see what's open, and schemes.

"This year I wouldn't say stats or anything was my goal at all, but just being more of a leader and preparing for the college level as well has been my biggest focus."

Larson has been able to draw on her past experiences to help a Wahoo team that plays three freshmen. Like them, Larson started as a freshman. It stirred some nerves back then, but helping her was sister Elly, a senior on the team at the time.

Katie Reeves is in her first season as Wahoo's head coach, but prior to that she was an assistant for the Warriors under Trish Larson, Mya's mother, and has watched Larson blossom into one of the state's top all-around players.

"I've seen her in that leadership role, even as early as (her) freshman, sophomore (years)," Reeves said. "She's a great mentor."

Larson also is a great terminator.