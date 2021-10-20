Mya Larson's legacy at Wahoo not defined by 'crazy' numbers,' but by 'humble' approach and desire to lead

Mya Larson was in middle school when she watched one of her older sisters set the school record for career kills.
Larson doesn't remember the number at the time — around 1,400, she guesses — but she recalls it being a crazy amount of kills.
Little did Larson know that she'd be posting crazier numbers.
On Saturday at the Lincoln Christian Invitational, the Wahoo senior outside hitter surpassed the rare milestone of 2,000 career kills.
"It was awesome to know that my teammates rely on me a lot to finish off a rally or keep the team in play, just to have that responsibility is really cool," said Larson, who sits at 2,011 kills. "The setters have done a great job of distributing the ball everywhere, so I think it's crazy that 2,000 is the number I have because everyone is getting a ton of kills, too."
It's another achievement in one of the state's most outstanding volleyball careers in recent memory. Larson also has a school-record 1,502 career digs and a school-record 4,147 attack attempts, has been part of two Class C-1 state championship teams and is a two-time first-team Super-Stater.
The stats say Larson has quite a legacy building at Wahoo. But for the 5-foot-11 Montana State volleyball recruit, it goes beyond the crazy numbers. It's her desire to help others around her grow into better players.
"This year especially since we've had such great leaders in the past, I've been trying to fill that role and bring others along with me as well, not just this year, but trying to set the tone for the next few years of high school volleyball," Larson said. "I've really been focusing on just helping others on the court, just help them have my perspective of volleyball, to see what's open, and schemes.
"This year I wouldn't say stats or anything was my goal at all, but just being more of a leader and preparing for the college level as well has been my biggest focus."
Larson has been able to draw on her past experiences to help a Wahoo team that plays three freshmen. Like them, Larson started as a freshman. It stirred some nerves back then, but helping her was sister Elly, a senior on the team at the time.
Katie Reeves is in her first season as Wahoo's head coach, but prior to that she was an assistant for the Warriors under Trish Larson, Mya's mother, and has watched Larson blossom into one of the state's top all-around players.
"I've seen her in that leadership role, even as early as (her) freshman, sophomore (years)," Reeves said. "She's a great mentor."
Larson also is a great terminator.
Reeves admits, it can be a bit scary to be on the receiving end of a Larson kill in practice. Larson has put in a lot of work to become a strong power hitter, and it's a big reason behind some dominating performances over the course of four seasons. Maybe no performance stands out quite like last year's Class C-1 state final against St. Paul, when Larson pounded 39 kills and added 24 digs in Wahoo's five-set victory.
When she hits the weight room, "I'm taking it seriously," Larson says.
"Growing up, I knew outside hitters had to have the ability to hit hard," Larson said. "At a young age, I was training myself to get power and get the shots around the court, too."
Said Reeves, "She's just a really versatile player, and that comes from how much time she has spent in the gym."
With a Super-State setter and future USC Trojan in Elle Glock running the offense, Larson had 438 kills as a freshman, a school-record 610 as a sophomore and 532 as a junior. This year, Wahoo has two new starting setters in junior Tianna Coffey and freshman Audrey Waido, and they're helping Larson continue to produce at a high clip. Larson has 431 kills and her 6.1 kills per set is up from 5.9 from last year.
But to Larson, those are just numbers. Just like 2,000. Her hope is to get Wahoo, ranked sixth in C-1, in position to win a fourth state title in five years, and continue a foundation built on great senior leadership.
"She just is one of the most humble girls I know," Reeves said. "She's not really about the records or the fame or any of that stuff that comes along with the success she's had. She truly is a great teammate and cares about everybody else on the court.
"She loves to just be next to her teammates, cheering them on. That's been really fun to watch."
