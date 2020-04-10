Milford standout Hannah Kepler commits to Regis

Milford standout volleyball player Hannah Kepler announced her commitment to Division II Regis on Friday.
The 6-foot outside hitter received Super-State third-team honors as a junior after racking up 563 kills.
She also was first on the team in aces (42) and second in digs (374).
Kepler's 563 kills ranked third in the state behind Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss (624) and Wahoo's Mya Larson (610).
Fillmore Central senior Halle Theis also will be joining the volleyball program at Regis, which is in Denver.
I’m very blessed to announce my commitment to continue my academic and volleyball career at Regis University. I’m extremely thankful for my family, friends, coaches, and teammates. Go Rangers! 💙💛 @NEBJRSVB1 @RegisVolleyball @nebhsvolleyball @MilfordEaglesVB pic.twitter.com/tHcQi8OwCu— Hannah Kepler (@hajokep) April 10, 2020
