Milford standout Hannah Kepler commits to Regis
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Milford standout Hannah Kepler commits to Regis

  • Updated
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Millford, 10.29

Milford's Hannah Kepler (3) elevates for a second-set kill against Lincoln Lutheran on Oct. 29 during a C1-5 subdistrict playoff game at the Freeman Center in York.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Milford standout volleyball player Hannah Kepler announced her commitment to Division II Regis on Friday.

The 6-foot outside hitter received Super-State third-team honors as a junior after racking up 563 kills.

She also was first on the team in aces (42) and second in digs (374).

Kepler's 563 kills ranked third in the state behind Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss (624) and Wahoo's Mya Larson (610).

Fillmore Central senior Halle Theis also will be joining the volleyball program at Regis, which is in Denver.

 

