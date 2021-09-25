Matches vs. Millard North and Pius X, and an upset loss, have Norris navigating through another tough tourney

“We started off really slow and in that first set, we were down by quite a bit," the Norris coach said. "I loved that they didn’t panic. They just gradually made that comeback that whole first set, which I thought was awesome. ... Last weekend, we were down 15-5 against Gretna and came back and won it, so I was like, ‘You guys, we just did this.’

"It was awesome to see they got the reward of winning it.”

Ella Waters led Norris with 17 kills and six blocks against the Bolts. Maisie Boesiger had 31 assists and 10 digs.

Despite the loss to Norris, Pius X coach Katie Wenz thought her team played well.

“I thought we made some mental errors and some second-guessing ourselves," she said. "I thought our passing could get better, but it wasn’t bad, and I thought we stayed aggressive. Sometimes you see losses as you didn’t play well, but it was a good loss we had.”

Gianna Miller led the Thunderbolts with 10 kills while Madelyn Navrkal had seven.

The invitational featured Elkhorn North, Millard North, Norris, Pius X and Class B No. 5 Elkhorn. The Wolves pulled off the upset of the day by beating Norris in three sets.

Boesiger said the tough competition only helps teams down the line.

“It’s great. It’s brutal. It’s tough," she said. "Especially knowing that you're going to play four tough games. It’s great because everyone is having to play really hard and disciplined. I think it shows coaches a lot of what we need to work on and what’s working well.”

