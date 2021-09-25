Matches vs. Millard North and Pius X, and an upset loss, have Norris navigating through another tough tourney

Class B No. 1 Norris didn’t play with a lot of energy to begin Saturday morning at Lincoln Pius X High School, but the Titans dug deep and found a way to win the Thunderbolt Invitational volleyball tournament.
In its first match, Norris lost the opening set to Millard North. The Titans rebounded for a 22-25, 25-19, 29-27 win.
Even though it lost to Norris, Millard North coach Lindsay Peterson believes the Mustangs' record doesn’t represent the team.
“We had a game plan going into the match," she said. "There were some things we set out specifically to do. One of them was to serve really aggressively in certain positions to make sure that their outside hitters couldn’t use the whole court to hit. The record might not show it, but my kids are playing really, really well, and they’re at the place I want them to be at right now going into the last half of the season.”
Millard North went 1-3 on the day with losses to Class A No. 9 Pius X and Class B No. 4 Elkhorn North, in addition to Norris.
Norris swept Pius X 27-25, 25-19 for its second victory of the day, but it wasn't easy as the Titans had to climb back from being down 10-2 in the first set.
Coach Christina Boesiger reminded her team they had fought adversity like that already this year.
“We started off really slow and in that first set, we were down by quite a bit," the Norris coach said. "I loved that they didn’t panic. They just gradually made that comeback that whole first set, which I thought was awesome. ... Last weekend, we were down 15-5 against Gretna and came back and won it, so I was like, ‘You guys, we just did this.’
"It was awesome to see they got the reward of winning it.”
Ella Waters led Norris with 17 kills and six blocks against the Bolts. Maisie Boesiger had 31 assists and 10 digs.
Despite the loss to Norris, Pius X coach Katie Wenz thought her team played well.
“I thought we made some mental errors and some second-guessing ourselves," she said. "I thought our passing could get better, but it wasn’t bad, and I thought we stayed aggressive. Sometimes you see losses as you didn’t play well, but it was a good loss we had.”
Gianna Miller led the Thunderbolts with 10 kills while Madelyn Navrkal had seven.
The invitational featured Elkhorn North, Millard North, Norris, Pius X and Class B No. 5 Elkhorn. The Wolves pulled off the upset of the day by beating Norris in three sets.
Boesiger said the tough competition only helps teams down the line.
“It’s great. It’s brutal. It’s tough," she said. "Especially knowing that you're going to play four tough games. It’s great because everyone is having to play really hard and disciplined. I think it shows coaches a lot of what we need to work on and what’s working well.”
