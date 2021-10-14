Malcolm's winning streak coming at the right time as it clinches third straight ECNC title

MEAD — The Malcolm volleyball team is hitting its stride just in time for postseason play.
Malcolm put a cherry on top of its current 11-match winning streak with a victory against Class D-1 No. 2 Mead in the East Central Nebraska Conference volleyball championship (25-20, 25-19, 25-21) Thursday night, the Clippers' third straight conference title.
Malcolm coach Amber Dolliver said tonight’s performance is what she wanted to see with only a week and a half left until district play. Malcolm has Class C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran in its subdistrict, and Dolliver said serving is the key for her team moving forward.
“We’ve got one more week, and we’ve got to hit Bishop Neumann next week, which will be tough because they’re playing well right now," Dolliver said. "Leading into subdistrict play, we have to serve aggressively because if they don’t pass well, it doesn’t give their hitters a chance to swing, but we’ve got to control our side, too. We’re at a good point. We're peaking at the right time. We just have to keep that momentum up.”
Kiley Elkins led the way for Malcolm with 18 kills and two ace serves. Her teammate Diamond Sedlak added nine kills. Dolliver said the Clippers played well, particularly from the service line, where they produced 12 aces.
“We played really well defensively against (Brianna) Lemke on the outside. She’s a great player and a strong hitter," Dolliver said. "We adjusted where we blocked a little bit and our back row shifted just to pick things up. On our side, we served really, really well, like they couldn’t get in rhythm. … Kiley did a great job on the outside tonight, Lauren did a great job setting and our libero, Abby Zegar, played well too, so it was a total team effort.”
Mead has its own difficult subdistrict with Elmwood Murdock and D-1 No. 3 Archbishop Bergan. The Raiders won against both teams already this season, but it’s always harder to do it again. Mead coach Keshia Havelka said all three teams in their subdistrict likely will make the district finals.
“We’ve seen them, so we’ll know what to do. We’ll have to step up our defense a little more and take care of the ball on our side of the net. We should be in the running for a wild card, which would get us to the district final either way. I think that helps take some pressure off.”