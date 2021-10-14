Malcolm's winning streak coming at the right time as it clinches third straight ECNC title

MEAD — The Malcolm volleyball team is hitting its stride just in time for postseason play.

Malcolm put a cherry on top of its current 11-match winning streak with a victory against Class D-1 No. 2 Mead in the East Central Nebraska Conference volleyball championship (25-20, 25-19, 25-21) Thursday night, the Clippers' third straight conference title.

Malcolm coach Amber Dolliver said tonight’s performance is what she wanted to see with only a week and a half left until district play. Malcolm has Class C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran in its subdistrict, and Dolliver said serving is the key for her team moving forward.

“We’ve got one more week, and we’ve got to hit Bishop Neumann next week, which will be tough because they’re playing well right now," Dolliver said. "Leading into subdistrict play, we have to serve aggressively because if they don’t pass well, it doesn’t give their hitters a chance to swing, but we’ve got to control our side, too. We’re at a good point. We're peaking at the right time. We just have to keep that momentum up.”

Kiley Elkins led the way for Malcolm with 18 kills and two ace serves. Her teammate Diamond Sedlak added nine kills. Dolliver said the Clippers played well, particularly from the service line, where they produced 12 aces.