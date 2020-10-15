Malcolm's spirited start sets tone as Clippers win ECNC volleyball title

Malcolm withstood five consecutive set points, but it couldn’t secure a sweep as Mead won the third set 30-28.

“When we do make those mistakes or drop a set, we challenge our girls to come back and put it together for the next set,” Dolliver said. “We definitely had a mindset going into the fourth set to push a little harder and keep them on their heels.”

Malcolm turned to its top attacker, junior Kiley Elkins, for some important kills in the fourth set, and she didn’t disappoint. Elkins scored Malcolm’s final four points with a block and three kills, and her 23-kill evening matched her season-high.

“She reads the court well, and when we’re passing well and can get our sets to her, she definitely has the power and the finesse to place the ball right where she needs to,” Dolliver said.

Kaitlyn Dostal also had 11 kills and Gracie Burwell added eight more as the whole Malcolm offense worked together for the victory. While not every set matched the dominance of the first, Malcolm still finished with 18 aces as it thoroughly earned the ECNC tournament crown.

“We definitely had this on our list of things to do (at the start of the season), and we knew we could do it if we played at the level we should be,” Dolliver said.

