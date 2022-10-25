Malcolm tops Christian in subdistrict final, fueling season's expectations

Class C-1 No. 4 Malcolm is on the doorstep of making its first state tournament since 2017, and the door is open for a deep run.

As the season has gone on, the Clippers' expectations rose with it.

Freshman Halle Dolliver, second in the state in kills per set, knew all along Malcolm would be good this fall.

But this good?

“I always think we just play as we go,” Dolliver said. “I knew we were going to be good, but we are a lot better. I didn’t think that (winning a state championship). It’s just became like, ‘Hey, we have a chance to win a state championship.”

Malcolm head coach Amber Dolliver follows that line of thinking, too. The Clippers have a strong core of upperclassmen, and they and Halle have been able to put it together this fall.

“We had the build that I knew we could do it,” Amber Dolliver said. “The ability and the skill and the desire to compete. And we are deep. Every day in practice we get after it.”

For Amber, she could not think of a moment this season when things seemed to start clicking. But rather their momentum has just kept rolling since their first match of the season, which was a three-set sweep of Raymond Central.

“We have just been riding it since Game 1,” Amber Dolliver said. “We walked into our first gym and even in the second week, we were out at the state fair, and we came to play. No matter what gym we are in, we come to play.”

Malcolm came to play Tuesday night in a 25-10, 25-15, 26-24 win over Lincoln Christian in the C1-6 subdistrict final.

Halle led the team with 21 kills, but Malcolm got big contributions from others. Diamond Sedlak had 18 kills, Lauryn England was in control at setter, and the Clippers' back-row defense made big plays.

Malcolm's high-level team volleyball has been around all season.

“We have great seniors that have played a lot of volleyball over the years,” Amber said. “We have other girls who are confident in their play. It’s nice when you can trust your teammates, and someone is going to be there. If you get blocked, they will be there to pick you up. Everybody is working well together.”

And working well together is something Malcolm has to do with the next 10 days they have coming up.

The Clippers will host a district final on Saturday, the opponent to be determined. If they make it to the state tournament, they play through the gauntlet that is Class C-1.

But that is a challenge they are up for.

“When I talk to people, they ask about C-1, and I just say C-1 is good because it could be anyone’s game on a given night,” Amber said. “It’s a fun class, a hard class, but definitely fun.

“We go one game at a time, but we have a goal in mind. There is an end goal and we know what we have to do to reach it. But we focus on one thing at a time.”