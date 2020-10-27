Lutheran's subdistrict ride culminates in win over Raymond Central and district berth

It was a roller coaster Tuesday night for Lincoln Lutheran, and fortunately for the Warriors, it was the fun kind.
Aided by a match-leading 16 kills from Abby Wachal and 10 ace serves, the Class C-1 No. 6 Warriors scooted past Raymond Central 25-23, 25-6, 23-25 and 25-13 at Lutheran to win the C1-2 subdistrict and make their way to a district final.
“We knew Raymond Central was going to put up a good fight and they have a very improved team,” said Lutheran head coach Sue Ziegler. “We told our girls we had to be on our best game, and I think at times we were, but at times we weren’t.”
It was quite a different match than what happened between the two teams on Sept. 1, when the Warriors swept the Mustangs 25-15, 25-16, 25-14.
“They’ve just got some players that have just really improved,” said Ziegler. “I think also that Raymond Central just plays with a lot of intensity and their defense was causing us some frustration.”
That was apparent right away for Lutheran, which struggled to limit its errors early in set one. Leading 7-3, the Warriors committed a service error and then had three straight hitting errors to make the score 7-7.
Things stayed close after that, but Lutheran created some space after back-to-back Wachal ace serves to take an 18-16 lead. But coming out of a timeout, Raymond Central went on a 5-1 run to take a 22-21 lead.
After coming out of their own timeout, the Warriors made their own run, scoring four of the last five points, including a Wachal kill, to win the first set.
The Mustangs ran into trouble in the second set. Lutheran exploded for a 20-4 run that included a stretch in which Wachal served for 12 straight points with three ace serves.
“I saw a lot of confidence in her serve,” said Ziegler. “She was able to mix it up with some aggressive deep serves and then some short serves thrown in there, and that just gave us a lot of momentum.”
After the 25-6 second-set win, the third set went back and forth with neither team leading by more than two points until late. Trailing 21-20, the Warriors won three consecutive points to take a 23-21 lead. Then the Mustangs went on a 4-0 run to win the set 25-23.
The Mustangs initially kept the score close in the fourth set, but a 13-2 run sealed it and gave the Warriors the C1-2 subdistrict crown.
“I told them we need to work on consistency to not go on that roller coaster,” said Ziegler. “I told them I don’t really like some of the rides they're taking me on right now. I said tonight I felt we were on the Scrambler and then the Tilt-A-Whirl.”
Besides Wachal, Abi Wohlgemuth added 14 kills for Lutheran. Grace Mueller led Raymond Central with 10 kills.
The Warriors will advance to a district final on Saturday, while the Mustangs await their fate depending on their wild-card standing.
