Lutheran's subdistrict ride culminates in win over Raymond Central and district berth

After coming out of their own timeout, the Warriors made their own run, scoring four of the last five points, including a Wachal kill, to win the first set.

The Mustangs ran into trouble in the second set. Lutheran exploded for a 20-4 run that included a stretch in which Wachal served for 12 straight points with three ace serves.

“I saw a lot of confidence in her serve,” said Ziegler. “She was able to mix it up with some aggressive deep serves and then some short serves thrown in there, and that just gave us a lot of momentum.”

After the 25-6 second-set win, the third set went back and forth with neither team leading by more than two points until late. Trailing 21-20, the Warriors won three consecutive points to take a 23-21 lead. Then the Mustangs went on a 4-0 run to win the set 25-23.

The Mustangs initially kept the score close in the fourth set, but a 13-2 run sealed it and gave the Warriors the C1-2 subdistrict crown.

“I told them we need to work on consistency to not go on that roller coaster,” said Ziegler. “I told them I don’t really like some of the rides they're taking me on right now. I said tonight I felt we were on the Scrambler and then the Tilt-A-Whirl.”