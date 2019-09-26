When Marriah Buss steps onto the court, everyone takes notice.
Maybe they’ve heard she led the state in kills in 2018 or perhaps they know she’s the state’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year. One thing’s for certain: When Lincoln Lutheran’s No. 23 is out there, you better pay attention.
“It’s fun to watch our warmups because the other team will all know about her, and then the look on their faces is like, ‘Woah,'” Lincoln Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler said.
Buss’ skills aren’t exactly a secret, meaning opposing teams come into matches against the Warriors with one goal — to shut her down. Double teams are common, and triple teams aren’t unheard of, either, but there’s only so much teams can do to stop Buss.
“There’s pressure knowing everyone’s gunning for me, that’s a challenge every game because I know it’s every team’s dream to shut me down,” Buss said.
Buss is coming off a dominant 2018 season, when the outside hitter helped lead the Warriors to a second-place finish in the state tournament even as she dealt with a nagging hip injury. After being cleared three months early, Buss had a pain-free summer and feels the healthiest she’s been since seventh grade.
As Lincoln Lutheran attempts to improve on last year’s loss in the state title match, there’s been an adjustment period for Buss. Hope Leimbach, an all-state setter last year, is onto college volleyball, and for the first time since sixth grade, Buss is receiving passes from a setter other than her longtime friend.
“It’s a little bit of a change because I pretty much learned to hit off her hands,” she said.
Even so, Buss’ Warriors haven’t lost a beat. After opening the year with a loss to Waverly, they are 14-1 since, and a key to that success has been the leadership of Buss. The senior is now a team captain and tries to be a positive presence on the court, almost serving as a cheerleader at times, according to her coach.
“It’s great to have a player like that,” Ziegler said. “The team rallies around that, and I think it’s made us better.”
That role comes naturally for Buss. She may be the state’s player of the year and the most important player on her team, but she’s quick to admit she couldn’t do it without the help of her teammates. In the midst of another stellar year, those teammates are the reason why Buss performs week after week, not with the goal of winning awards for herself, but with the goal of the best team award possible. A state title.
“The look on my teammates’ faces when they do something well or when the team does something well, that’s what it’s for,” Buss said.