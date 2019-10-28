YORK — Monday night’s subdistrict action had it all. Star players, back-and-forth action, a raucous gym and, at the end of it all, a pair of stellar five-set matches.
The drama-filled opening round of C1-5 subdisrict play started with second-seeded Malcolm taking on third-seeded Milford. The two teams met twice in the regular season, with Malcolm winning both times, but Monday night was a different story.
The two sides give it their all in a hotly contested five-set match, but it was Milford that advanced to the subdistrict final with a 20-25, 25-16, 27-25, 22-25, 15-12 victory.
After dropping the first set, The Eagles (20-11) controlled the second set from start to finish and came back from four points down to win the third set. Trailing 24-22, Milford’s star offensive player, Hannah Kepler, took over, recording three kills and an ace to put the Eagles up 2-1.
“She’s a go-getter,” Milford coach Emily Restau said. “She has some injuries that she deals with every single day and it doesn’t bring her down one bit.”
Malcolm (23-8) wasn’t done, though, overcoming a 21-16 deficit to win the fourth set. The fifth set was as close as could be, with Milford’s defense making the difference. The Eagles found success in their block all night, and their defense came up with a pair of key points late in the set.
“The defense was awesome in the back row; we have amazing defenders, so it makes it easier for us on offense,” Restau said.
The night’s other match was equally as dramatic and hard-fought, as fourth-seeded Lincoln Christian advanced from the play-in game to take on the No. 2 team in Class C-1, top-seeded Lincoln Lutheran. The Crusaders gave the Warriors all they could handle, but Lincoln Lutheran avoided the upset, winning 22-25, 25-16, 22-25, 25-21, 15-9.
Needing a win to keep their season hopes alive, Lincoln Christian (16-16) won hard-fought first and third sets while Lincoln Lutheran’s star player, Marriah Buss, struggled. She had her worst hitting percentage of the season, still collecting 21 kills, but it was a team effort for the Warriors (32-3). They came back from a fourth-set deficit to stay alive and scored nine of the fifth set’s final 10 points to close out the victory.
“Give credit to Lincoln Christian, they came out here fighting and played good volleyball,” Lincoln Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler said. “… Once we got a little more confident and that showed that we were going to play like our theme, relentless, then we stepped it up.”
Lincoln Lutheran and Milford will return to York for the subdistrict final set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.