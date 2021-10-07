Looking for footing before subdistricts, Lincoln Pius X struggles at Papillion-La Vista triangular

PAPILLION — It’s been a tough week for Lincoln Pius X.

After losing to Fremont on Tuesday at home, the Class A No. 9 Thunderbolts dropped both of their matches Thursday night at the Papillion-La Vista triangular.

In Pius X's first match, No. 8 Papillion-La Vista's Anna Sis had 13 kills as the Monarchs held off Pius X 25-22, 14-25, 25-18. The Thunderbolts' second match also went three sets, with Omaha Marian prevailing 25-22, 20-25, 25-20.

Pius X coach Katie Wenz is looking to fix one area specifically going forward: defense.

“We just struggled on our defense tonight, and we struggled to get a run,” Wenz said. “We can’t go two or three points and give up three or four right after that and expect to win. We have to go back and figure out how to play better defense, how to read the ball and how to come together as a team. We’re kind of hitting a rut, so those are the things we need to figure out before the final week of the season, conference and districts. Defense is what we really need to work on.”

In Pius X’s match against Papillion-La Vista, Adison Markowski had 32 assists and Lanie Brott 13 kills. The Monarchs are a well-rounded team, making it difficult for teams to defend.