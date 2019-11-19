Longtime high school volleyball coach Bill Root announced his plan to retire from coaching, Grand Island Senior High announced Tuesday.
Root has coached the Islanders for 20 seasons. Prior to GI, he led Giltner to four state championships.
"It's been a joy, (and) I've enjoyed the whole process," Root said in a news release. "I'm very grateful."
Root led Grand Island to eight state tournament appearances, including runner-up finishes in 2006 and 2007. He started his coaching career at Giltner in 1980, leading the Hornets to eight state appearances.
"A lot of great memories," Root said. "Probably the biggest one was the '07 team at the state tournament. We played three five-set matches in less than 24 hours, losing to Papillion-La Vista in the state finals, 17-19 in the fifth."
Root will continue to teach physical education at Howard Elementary in Grand Island.