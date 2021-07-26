 Skip to main content
Loaded rosters make this year's NCA all-star volleyball match a must-see event
  • Updated
Class D-2 state volleyball, 11.5

Diller-Odell's Addison Heidemann (4) bumps the ball during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Nov. 5, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

It's no secret, Nebraska high schools do a very good job of producing top volleyball talent.

Arguably one the best groups of all-star volleyball players assembled by the Nebraska Coaches Association will take to the court Tuesday night at Lincoln North Star High School.

This year's match is highlighted by several players set to play Division I volleyball in a few weeks, including Husker recruits Lindsay Krause, Whitney Lauenstein and Rylee Gray.

Omaha Skutt's Allie Gray (Arizona State), Papillion-La Vista's Norah Sis (Creighton), Norris' Molly Ramsey (Kansas State) and Diller-Odell's Addison Heidemann (Iowa State) also are on the rosters.

The match will take place at 6 p.m. on NET World.

Rosters

Red team: Allie Gray, Omaha Skutt; Ray Joens, Elkhorn; Hannah Kepler, Milford; Kalli Kroeker, Norris; Whitney Lauenstein, Waverly; Paige Lukasiewicz, St. Paul; Ellie Miller, Omaha Marian; Peyton Neff, North Platte; Lily Novacek, Kearney; Lauren Pick, Wayne; Morgan Ramsey, CWC; Kelsie Sears, Wahoo; Norah Sis, Papillion-La Vista; Jaycee Widener, Maywood/Hayes Center. Caches: Vikki Power, Lincoln Christian; Jodi Craig, Leyton/Morrill.

Blue team: Lucy Bartee, Kearney; Jenna Curtis, Ogallala; Mary Claire Daubendiek, Omaha Marian; Haley Fleischman, Overton; Rebecca Gebhardt, Lutheran High Northeast; Rylee Gray, Elkhorn South; Addison Heidemann, Diller-Odell; Kaddisy Hudson, Aurora; Josie Jakubowski, St. Paul; Jessie Moss, Syracuse; Cassidy Knust, Aurora; Lindsay Krause, Omaha Skutt; Katy Lindner, Pleasanton; Molly Ramsey, Norris. Coaches: Jodie Schuller, Alma; Christina Krajicek, Bellevue West.

 

