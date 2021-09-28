 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Living up to her family's roots in volleyball, Spartans' Aaliyah Bradford set to blaze her own trail
0 Comments
editor's pick
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Living up to her family's roots in volleyball, Spartans' Aaliyah Bradford set to blaze her own trail

  • Updated
  • 0
SkyHawk Invite, 10.10

Lincoln East's Aaliyah Bradford sets the ball in a match against Papillion-La Vista South in 2020 at the SkyHawk Invite in Omaha.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

It could be the thrill of connecting with her teammates for a point. Family genes have something to do with it, too.

Aaliyah Bradford is fit to set a volleyball.

Her mother was a setter. So were her aunt and cousins.

"Any girl who played volleyball in the family was a setter, so it's kind of what I've been doing when I was younger," Bradford says.

So maybe it should be of no surprise to see what Bradford has accomplished as a young player.

She was picked to play for USA future select teams in 2018 and 2019, earning a setter MVP award. And just as she was learning to memorize the hallway layout at Lincoln East last year, Bradford was named a starting setter for the Spartans' varsity team. As a freshman.

Hello.

"I was very excited but also very nervous because most of our team was seniors and they all played together for a long time, and I never played with them before," Bradford said.

Starting as a high school freshman can make for a steep learning curve for any athlete. For Bradford, she had to quickly get in sync with the Spartan hitters.

How did she handle it?

"It can be very hard," Gingery said. "and she handled it incredibly well. When you're playing athletes that have played together from anywhere from three to four years, it's hard to kind of come in and assert yourself, and she did. That's why she earned that starting spot."

Playing with older girls was nothing new for Bradford, who typically played a level up in club volleyball.

Also helping ease the high school transition was the Spartans' 6-2 offense, which allowed the team to lean on two setters. Bradford and Emma Rust shared duties, and Bradford was able to learn from the senior.

Rust graduated, and now the 5-foot-6 Bradford is the main pilot for the Spartans, who are playing within a 5-1 system. Bradford knew she had to be mentally and physically ready for a bigger role as a higher-volume setter.

"I was kind of quiet last year and wasn't very talkative," Bradford said. "I kind of had to put in my mind that I'm about to be a 5-1 setter and that I need to kind of push myself to be more in that leader position and kind of be louder on the court."

Said Gingery, "She's definitely come out of her shell a lot more. It's really hard to come in with a team that's predominantly seniors and assert yourself. I thought she did that incredibly well, but it's been really fun to see her kind of come into this leadership role this year."

Bradford entered the week with 480 assists in 51 sets, averaging 9.4 per set. She's leading one of the younger teams in the city. East only has two seniors — Kamryn Snyder and Emma Randal — on the roster. The team's top two kill leaders are sophomore Megan Waters and junior Brooklyn Fuchs.

"With the way the way that we've competed and the way that we've performed so far, I think we have a really bright future and I'm really excited to see where they take us," Gingery said.

Bradford also is excited to see how East progresses as a program.

Bradford's mom, Tiffany Davison, was a three-sport standout at Lincoln High, and her aunt Heather Davison played at Doane. Bradford's grandmother, Sunnee Davison, coached club and youth teams. The family is passionate about volleyball.

Now Bradford is setting her own trail.

"She's a really good athlete, but she's also a very fun person to coach," Gingery said. "She asks questions, she wants to do things right because she wants to play at a really high level. People will overlook her because of her size and that's unfortunate because she plays much bigger than how she looks."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Nebraska's special teams searching for stability, including on punt returns

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News