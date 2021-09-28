Living up to her family's roots in volleyball, Spartans' Aaliyah Bradford set to blaze her own trail

It could be the thrill of connecting with her teammates for a point. Family genes have something to do with it, too.

Aaliyah Bradford is fit to set a volleyball.

Her mother was a setter. So were her aunt and cousins.

"Any girl who played volleyball in the family was a setter, so it's kind of what I've been doing when I was younger," Bradford says.

So maybe it should be of no surprise to see what Bradford has accomplished as a young player.

She was picked to play for USA future select teams in 2018 and 2019, earning a setter MVP award. And just as she was learning to memorize the hallway layout at Lincoln East last year, Bradford was named a starting setter for the Spartans' varsity team. As a freshman.

"I was very excited but also very nervous because most of our team was seniors and they all played together for a long time, and I never played with them before," Bradford said.

Starting as a high school freshman can make for a steep learning curve for any athlete. For Bradford, she had to quickly get in sync with the Spartan hitters.

How did she handle it?