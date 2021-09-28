Living up to her family's roots in volleyball, Spartans' Aaliyah Bradford set to blaze her own trail

It could be the thrill of connecting with her teammates for a point. Family genes have something to do with it, too.
Aaliyah Bradford is fit to set a volleyball.
Her mother was a setter. So were her aunt and cousins.
"Any girl who played volleyball in the family was a setter, so it's kind of what I've been doing when I was younger," Bradford says.
So maybe it should be of no surprise to see what Bradford has accomplished as a young player.
She was picked to play for USA future select teams in 2018 and 2019, earning a setter MVP award. And just as she was learning to memorize the hallway layout at Lincoln East last year, Bradford was named a starting setter for the Spartans' varsity team. As a freshman.
"I was very excited but also very nervous because most of our team was seniors and they all played together for a long time, and I never played with them before," Bradford said.
Starting as a high school freshman can make for a steep learning curve for any athlete. For Bradford, she had to quickly get in sync with the Spartan hitters.
How did she handle it?
"It can be very hard," Gingery said. "and she handled it incredibly well. When you're playing athletes that have played together from anywhere from three to four years, it's hard to kind of come in and assert yourself, and she did. That's why she earned that starting spot."
Playing with older girls was nothing new for Bradford, who typically played a level up in club volleyball.
Also helping ease the high school transition was the Spartans' 6-2 offense, which allowed the team to lean on two setters. Bradford and Emma Rust shared duties, and Bradford was able to learn from the senior.
Rust graduated, and now the 5-foot-6 Bradford is the main pilot for the Spartans, who are playing within a 5-1 system. Bradford knew she had to be mentally and physically ready for a bigger role as a higher-volume setter.
"I was kind of quiet last year and wasn't very talkative," Bradford said. "I kind of had to put in my mind that I'm about to be a 5-1 setter and that I need to kind of push myself to be more in that leader position and kind of be louder on the court."
Said Gingery, "She's definitely come out of her shell a lot more. It's really hard to come in with a team that's predominantly seniors and assert yourself. I thought she did that incredibly well, but it's been really fun to see her kind of come into this leadership role this year."
Bradford entered the week with 480 assists in 51 sets, averaging 9.4 per set. She's leading one of the younger teams in the city. East only has two seniors — Kamryn Snyder and Emma Randal — on the roster. The team's top two kill leaders are sophomore Megan Waters and junior Brooklyn Fuchs.
"With the way the way that we've competed and the way that we've performed so far, I think we have a really bright future and I'm really excited to see where they take us," Gingery said.
Bradford also is excited to see how East progresses as a program.
Bradford's mom, Tiffany Davison, was a three-sport standout at Lincoln High, and her aunt Heather Davison played at Doane. Bradford's grandmother, Sunnee Davison, coached club and youth teams. The family is passionate about volleyball.
Now Bradford is setting her own trail.
"She's a really good athlete, but she's also a very fun person to coach," Gingery said. "She asks questions, she wants to do things right because she wants to play at a really high level. People will overlook her because of her size and that's unfortunate because she plays much bigger than how she looks."
Introducing the 2020 Journal Star first-team Super-State volleyball players
LINDSAY KRAUSE
OH | Sr. | 6-foot-4 |
High school: Omaha Skutt
College: Nebraska
Ad campaign: Krause ended a dominant high school career with her fourth consecutive state championship, and 2020 may have been her finest season at Omaha Skutt. She led the state in both hitting percentage (.475) and aces (88) on top of career-highs in kills and digs. Krause was a first-team Super-State selection four years in a row, and she captains the 2020 squad.
NORAH SIS
OH | Sr. | 6-foot-2
High school: Papillion-La Vista
College: Creighton
Ad campaign: Sis topped 500 kills in a season for a second time at the high school level, and she ends her Monarch career with 1,910 terminations. Papillion-La Vista won at least 20 matches and qualified for the state tournament in each of her four seasons, and a college career at Creighton is up next for Sis.
MYA LARSON
OH | Jr. | 5-foot-11
High school: Wahoo
College: Montana State
Ad campaign: Larson may not have reached the 600-kill mark she did a year ago, but her 532 kills were still the second-most in the state this season. Her 41-kill performance in the Class C-1 title game was integral to Wahoo claiming the state title in five sets, and the junior recently announced her commitment to Montana State.
WHITNEY LAUENSTEIN
OH | Sr. | 6-foot 2
High school: Waverly
College: Nebraska
Ad campaign: While some players are ready for the varsity level immediately, Lauenstein didn’t make the jump until her sophomore year. She had 400 or more kills three seasons in a row while leading Waverly to the state tournament at each opportunity. A talented back-row player as well, Lauenstein is headed to Nebraska next year.
RYLEE GRAY
MB | Sr. | 6-foot-4
High school: Elkhorn South
College: Nebraska
Ad campaign: A true force at middle blocker, Gray closed her high school career by leading Elkhorn South to its first state title in school history. Gray set a new career high in hitting percentage while topping 300 kills for the fourth straight year, and another stellar blocking season brought her career total to 476.
ALLIE GRAY
S | 5-foot-11
High school: Omaha Skutt
College: Arizona State
Ad campaign: A three-year starter at setter, Gray’s steady hand running the offense has allowed hitters such as Krause to shine. Her 1,023 assists were second-most in the state this season, and Gray also set a new career-best with only 12 ball-handling errors as she makes back-to-back appearances on the Super-State first team.
ELLE GLOCK
S | Sr. | 6-foot
High school: Wahoo
College: USC
Ad campaign: After beginning her high school career as a hitter, a move to setter resulted in three straight 1,000-assist seasons. Her four-year starting career includes three state championships, and Glock holds the Class C-1 record for the most assists in a season (1,167).
