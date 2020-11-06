Live updates: State volleyball tournament heats up with 12 semifinal matches

After two days of quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 24 teams are left standing in the chase for a state volleyball title.

All 12 matches will be played Friday, beginning with Class D-1 at 9 a.m. and concluding with Class A, which is expected to start at 7 p.m.

Semifinals Friday has provided countless memories in the past, and today should be no different. Buckle up, and follow along with us.

