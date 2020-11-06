 Skip to main content
Live updates: State volleyball tournament heats up with 12 semifinal matches
Live updates: State volleyball tournament heats up with 12 semifinal matches

Class C-2 state volleyball, 11.5

Centennial's Lexus Prochaska (2) digs out a shot in the third set against Lutheran Northeast during the opening round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

After two days of quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 24 teams are left standing in the chase for a state volleyball title.

All 12 matches will be played Friday, beginning with Class D-1 at 9 a.m. and concluding with Class A, which is expected to start at 7 p.m.

Semifinals Friday has provided countless memories in the past, and today should be no different. Buckle up, and follow along with us.

The essentials: Bracket | Scores | Ratings

Previewing Friday's most intriguing matchups

How we got here

Class A: Sis, Hickey hoist Papillion-La Vista over Southwest; Gray shines as Elkhorn South advances

A: Millard West ends Bolts' dreams; Papillion-La Vista South sweeps Bellevue West

Class B: Norris clinches second straight semifinals appearance; Elkhorn advances behind wild first set

B: Stander's blocking helps pave the way for Ashland-Greenwood's four-set win over Waverly

Class C-1: Lincoln Lutheran has a new look, but Friday plans at PBA remain the same

C-1: Columbus Lakeview, Wahoo survive early scares in first round

Class C-2: Bellar, Norfolk Catholic achieve goal, get Knights' first tourney win since 2006

Class D-1: No. 1 Pleasanton leads top four ranked teams into semifinals

Class D-2: Win against St. Francis gives FCSH another shot at top-ranked Diller-Odell

