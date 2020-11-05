 Skip to main content
Live updates: Another wave of state volleyball quarterfinals coming to PBA
Live updates: Another wave of state volleyball quarterfinals coming to PBA

Class A state volleyball, 11.4

Dressed in their Christmas finery, Papillion-La Vista South fans cheer on their team as they take on Bellevue West during the first round of the Class A state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

One quirk of the state volleyball tournament's revamped schedule is two days of quarterfinal action, all at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

The first group — Class A, Class B and Class C-1 — set the bar high. (Did you see Millard West and Lincoln Pius X battle tooth-and-nail to five sets to close 14 hours of volleyball action?)

Thursday's lineup — C-2, D-1, and D-2 — has big shoes to fill. Let's do it.

The essentials

Scores | Bracket | Ratings | Photos

Class C-2 bracket preview

Class D-1 bracket preview

Class D-2 bracket preview

In case you missed it

State volleyball scene: It still looks different, but a sense of normalcy returns 8 months later to PBA

Class A: Thunderbolts fall short to Millard West; Papillion-La Vista South sweeps Bellevue West

A: Sis, Hickey hoist Papillion-La Vista over Southwest; Gray shines as Elkhorn South advances

B: Norris clinches second straight semifinals appearance; Elkhorn advances behind wild first set

B: Stander's blocking helps pave the way for Ashland-Greenwood's four-set win over Waverly

C-1: Lincoln Lutheran has a new look, but Friday plans at PBA remain the same

C-1: Columbus Lakeview, Wahoo survive early scares in first round

