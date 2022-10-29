Live scoreboard: High school district volleyball

Volleyball
SATURDAY'S DISTRICT RESULTS
Class B
B-1: Elkhorn North def. South Sioux City, 25-13, 25-10, 25-11
B-2: Omaha Skutt def. Crete, 25-20, 25-14, 25-22
B-3: Norris def. Hastings, 25-16, 25-9, 25-17
B-4: Bennington def. Omaha Mercy, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12
B-5: Sidney def. Omaha Duchesne, 26-24, 28-26, 25-15
B-6: Seward def. Scottsbluff, 25-17, 25-19, 25-11
B-7: GI Northwest def. York, 25-20, 25-16, 25-21
B-8: Waverly def. Elkhorn, 23-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-13, 15-10
Class C-1
C1-1: North Bend Central def. Logan View/S-S, 25-12, 16-25, 25-14, 25-14
C1-2: Minden def. Ord, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16
C1-3: Grand Island CC def. Platteview, 25-12, 25-19, 25-17
C1-4: Gothenburg vs. Fairbury, at Aurora, 2 p.m.
C1-5: St. Paul at Malcolm, noon
C1-6: Adams Central def. Pierce, 17-25, 25-23, 25-17, 22-25, 15-9
C1-7: Ogallala at Kearney Catholic, 1 p.m.
C1-8: Columbus Lakeview at DC West, 1 p.m.
Class C-2
C2-1: Lincoln Lutheran def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-13, 25-20
C2-2: Archbishop Bergan def. Ponca, 25-10, 25-18, 25-18
C2-3: Cross County def. Wakefield, 25-10, 25-23, 25-18
C2-4: Thayer Central at Oakland-Craig, 6 p.m.
C2-5: Freeman vs. Bayard, at Cozad, 3 p.m.
C2-6: Fullerton at Southwest, 3 p.m.
C2-7: Palmyra at Amherst, 1:30 p.m.
C2-8: Clarkson/Leigh at Centura, 3 p.m.
Class D-1
D1-1: South Platte vs. Norfolk Catholic, at Kearney Catholic, 4 p.m.
D1-2: Bancroft-Rosalie vs. Cambridge, at GICC, 2:30 p.m.
D1-3: Pleasanton at Maywood-Hayes Center, 2 p.m.
D1-4: Johnson-Brock at BDS, 4 p.m.
D1-5: Meridan def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19
D1-6: Elgin/PJ at S-E-M, 4 p.m.
D1-7: Axtell vs. Hartington CC, at Boone Central, 2:30 p.m.
D1-8: Hastings SC vs. Nebraska Christian, 2 p.m.
Class D-2
D2-1: Lawrence-Nelson at Howells-Dodge, 2 p.m.
D2-2: Leyton vs. Overton, at Sutherland, 2 p.m.
D2-3: Garden County vs. Humphrey SF, at Holdrege, 2 p.m.
D2-4: Shelton def. High Plains, 25-13, 25-11, 25-14
D2-5: Exeter-Milligan at Diller-Odell, 4 p.m.
D2-6: Hay Springs vs. Falls City SH, at Litchfield, 3 p.m.
D2-7: Wynot vs. St. Mary's, 6 p.m.
D1-8: Stuart vs. Wallace, at Broken Bow, 1:30 p.m.