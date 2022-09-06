Links shake off slow start to defeat Northeast in four sets

Lincoln High had a slow start to the season. Senior Faith Van Eck even said so herself.

But Tuesday, the Links may have found a groove.

After dropping the first set, Lincoln High won the next three to defeat Lincoln Northeast 19-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-17 at Lincoln Northeast.

The win could start kicking things in the right direction for Lincoln High, Van Eck said.

“We had a rough start, but we are right there,” Van Eck said. “I feel like this is the push that we needed. Northeast is a great team. So, with that push, I feel like we are going to be great in practice. We got some things we are going to refine, and after that, I feel like we are going to keep the train rolling.”

The first set seemed like an anomaly from the rest of the match. Northeast ripped off 10 straight points, with six blocks, to run away with the win.

But from there, it was all Links. Their offense started to click when they started to mix some things up from the first set.

“We want to spread it out so we can spread their blockers out and focusing more on high hands,” coach Stephanie Wilcox said. “We love to swing low. But once we get a bigger arm swing in there, we were a lot more successful.”

Van Eck was a spark plug for the offense. She had three kills in the first set but started to get going after that. She finished with 13 kills.

“She’s been a big leader for us,” Wilcox said. “She’s played multiple roles and she is a killer. She wants the ball, and she wants to put it down.”

Van Eck said the main key after the first set was to serve and pass. The Links had four service errors and five attacking errors in the frame.

“We all slowed down, came together and realized, ‘Hey, this isn’t us, this is not who we are,’” she said. “We just needed to focus on our pass, get that done. Then from there, we all know what to do. Serve and pass. We were able to pick it up after that and play aggressive and really intimidate them.”

After being swept by Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Southeast, the Links spent the last few days working on themselves as a team and trying to build momentum.

“We have gone through a lot as a team just in general,” Wilcox said. “So, really just coming together and in practices focusing on things we can control and moving forward from there and really just being there for each other.”

Lincoln High, now 2-3 on the season, will play in the Bellevue East Invitational on Friday and Saturday. Lincoln Northeast drops to 3-4.