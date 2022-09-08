 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Ernie's in Ceresco
VOLLEYBALL

Lincoln volleyball showdown goes to East, who tops Pius X in four sets

  • Updated
  • 0

The biggest volleyball match to take place in Lincoln so far this season did not disappoint.

Class A No. 6 Lincoln East and No. 7 Lincoln Pius X put on a show during their four-set battle Thursday at Pius X, with the Spartans winning in four sets — 25-17, 25-14, 21-25, 25-19.

The Spartans dominated through the first two sets behind a strong offense. Aaliyah Bradford controlled the tempo of the match, and Shandy Faalii led the team with 12 kills in the first two frames.

However, Pius X made things interesting in the third set. Faith Venable kickstarted the team out of the set break and the Bolts built up an 18-12 lead. Faalii pulled the Spartans back in it, but Sidda Hagedorn killed off a long rally, and the set, for a 25-21 win.

Three straight kills from Faalii and a couple others from Brynne Topolski late helped put the game away for the East.

People are also reading…

Check back for updates to this story

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WNBA legend Sue Bird retires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News