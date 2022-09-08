Lincoln volleyball showdown goes to East, who tops Pius X in four sets

The biggest volleyball match to take place in Lincoln so far this season did not disappoint.

Class A No. 6 Lincoln East and No. 7 Lincoln Pius X put on a show during their four-set battle Thursday at Pius X, with the Spartans winning in four sets — 25-17, 25-14, 21-25, 25-19.

The Spartans dominated through the first two sets behind a strong offense. Aaliyah Bradford controlled the tempo of the match, and Shandy Faalii led the team with 12 kills in the first two frames.

However, Pius X made things interesting in the third set. Faith Venable kickstarted the team out of the set break and the Bolts built up an 18-12 lead. Faalii pulled the Spartans back in it, but Sidda Hagedorn killed off a long rally, and the set, for a 25-21 win.

Three straight kills from Faalii and a couple others from Brynne Topolski late helped put the game away for the East.

