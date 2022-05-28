Lincoln Southwest's Shaylee Myers flips commitment to Kansas State

Lincoln Journal Star
Shaylee Myers had a surprise planned for Memorial Day weekend.
The first-team Super-State volleyball player announced Saturday she will play college volleyball at Kansas State. She had been committed to Fresno State since 2020.
"SURPRISE!!," Myers wrote in a tweet. "Super thankful for all the opportunities I have been given. With that being said I am super excited to continue my volleyball & academic career at K state!! Can’t wait to play in the Big12."
Myers, a 6-foot outside hitter, was a four-year starter for the Silver Hawks — and saved her best for last. In 2021, she finished with nearly 489 kills and a .372 hitting percentage, which was sixth-best in the state. She added 303 digs, 44 blocks and 35 aces.
Myers is at or near the top on the school record charts. She's the all-time leader in career kills (1,536) and career aces (161).
Get to know the 2021 Journal Star volleyball first-team Super-Staters — and their 'sweet' successes
𝑴𝒆𝒆𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒕𝒆𝒂𝒎
The Journal Star first-team volleyball Super-Staters, front row from left, Papillion-La Vista South's Ava Legrand, Omaha Skutt's Abby Schomers; back row from left, Gretna's Skylar McCune, Papillion-La Vista South's Stella Adeyemi, Lincoln Southwest's Shaylee Myers, Waverly's Bekka Allick and Omaha Westside's Destiny Ndam-Simpson pose for a portrait at Hollywood Candy on Tuesday in Omaha.
𝑨𝒗𝒂 𝑳𝒆𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒅 | 𝑷𝒂𝒑𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏-𝑳𝒂 𝑽𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒂 𝑺𝒐𝒖𝒕𝒉
S | Sr. | 6-0 |
College: Kansas State. Sweet success: Legrand led the charge to Papillion-La Vista South’s second state championship during her four years and helped the Titans return to dominance. She captains the 2021 team and was a Super-State selection her last three seasons. Legrand finished the season with 1,109 assists (11.3 per set), but she did so many other things. She added 361 digs, 98 kills, 64 blocks and 39 aces.
They said it: "Ava LeGrand is the best of the best in the state of Nebraska, in my opinion. She is an incredible volleyball player who has left her mark not only on Papio South volleyball but the state of Nebraska volleyball and an even better person. She has grown so much as a player and person in the last four years and we are so grateful to have had her in our program.” — Papillion-La Vista South coach Katie Tarman.
𝑫𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒚 𝑵𝒅𝒂𝒎-𝑺𝒊𝒎𝒑𝒔𝒐𝒏 | 𝑶𝒎𝒂𝒉𝒂 𝑾𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒔𝒊𝒅𝒆
OH | Jr. | 6-2 |
College: Hawaii. Sweet success: Ndam-Simpson was the driving force behind one of the hottest teams in the second half of the season. She was among the state leaders in kills with 504, including 26 against Lincoln Southwest in the Class A state tournament. Ndam-Simpson, who committed to Hawaii before the season, also added 508 digs and 55 blocks.
They said it: "Destiny had a record-breaking season for Westside. The last 18 matches, she hit 20 or more kills to help guide her team to a competitive semifinal match at state — our school's first appearance in 19 years. Destiny’s growth contributed to the strong culture of 'championship behaviors' that the Westside volleyball program live by.” — Omaha Westside coach Korrine Bowers.
𝑺𝒕𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒂 𝑨𝒅𝒆𝒚𝒆𝒎𝒊 | 𝑷𝒂𝒑𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏-𝑳𝒂 𝑽𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒂 𝑺𝒐𝒖𝒕𝒉
OH | Jr. | 5-10 |
College: Undecided. Sweet success: Adeyemi led the attacking force for the Class A champions, finishing with 387 kills and a .344 hitting percentage. She was at her best in the postseason, finishing with matches of 11, 14, 18 and 14 kills. Adeyemi returns next season in hopes of leading the Titans to back-to-back titles. She’ll also have college recruiters watching closely.
They said it: "Stella grew so much this year as a leader. She really emerged as someone our girls could look to for positivity and energy. Her ability to focus and be depended on as an offensive threat and as a passer was critical to our success. Her explosiveness in the state of Nebraska goes unmatched, in my opinion, and she truly embraced her role on our team to the best of her ability.” —Papillion-La Vista South coach Katie Tarman.
𝑺𝒉𝒂𝒚𝒍𝒆𝒆 𝑴𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔 | 𝑳𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒐𝒍𝒏 𝑺𝒐𝒖𝒕𝒉𝒘𝒆𝒔𝒕
OH | Sr. | 6-0 |
They said it: "Shaylee has always been a standout powerhouse offensive player, but what stood out to me the most this season was how she played an integral part as a leader. Players looked to her for guidance, respected her game play, and knew they could trust her and have a laugh if they needed it. Shaylee's stats in all categories, especially kills, show that she is a Super-State caliber player." — Lincoln Southwest coach Mark Novotny.
They said it: "Shaylee has always been a standout powerhouse offensive player, but what stood out to me the most this season was how she played an integral part as a leader. Players looked to her for guidance, respected her game play, and knew they could trust her and have a laugh if they needed it. Shaylee's stats in all categories, especially kills, show that she is a Super-State caliber player.” — Lincoln Southwest coach Mark Novotny.
𝑺𝒌𝒚𝒍𝒂𝒓 𝑴𝒄𝑪𝒖𝒏𝒆 | 𝑮𝒓𝒆𝒕𝒏𝒂
OH | Sr. | 5-7 |
College: Creighton. Sweet success: After missing her junior season due to injury, McCune bounced back in a big way, eclipsing 400 kills for the second time in her prep career (469). Gretna made the state tournaments in 2019 and 2021, and it’s no coincidence McCune was healthy for both of those seasons. She also was an elite defender, finishing with 472 digs (4.5 per set).
They said it: "She responded after having season-ending surgery prior to last season by having the best season of her career and leading the team back to state. She has all of the attributes of an elite player. She is the most focused, hardest-working player I have ever coached. I can’t count the number of times she has come up clutch in tight situations.” — Gretna coach Mike Brandon.
𝑩𝒆𝒌𝒌𝒂 𝑨𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒌 | 𝑾𝒂𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒍𝒚
OH | Sr. | 6-3 |
College: Nebraska. Sweet success: Allick spent three weeks in Mexico during the season playing for Team USA 18U and was a force when she returned. After moving from her more natural position (middle blocker), Allick had 442 kills (5.7 per set) and led Waverly to its second state semifinal appearance. She had 37 kills in the Vikings' match against Omaha Skutt at state.
They said it: "We asked Bekka to do a lot of things for us this year that she really hasn’t done before — she played out of position as an outside, where she has always played middle. She was a primary passer for us and had never been in passing before, and she played all six rotations and had never done that before, either. What she did for us was really quite remarkable.” — Waverly coach Terri Neujahr.
𝑨𝒃𝒃𝒚 𝑺𝒄𝒉𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒔 | 𝑶𝒎𝒂𝒉𝒂 𝑺𝒌𝒖𝒕𝒕
S | Sr. | 6-1 |
College: Central Florida. Sweet success: Schomers led the state in assists (1,231) and was the decision-maker on the court for a Skutt team that wrapped up a seventh straight Class B state championship. She had two of her best matches at state, posting 60 assists against Waverly in the semifinals and 55 against Norris in the final.
They said it: "She completely changed roles for us and took over a team that only had one person returning in the same position and had the goal of breaking a state record for consecutive state championships. She had a lot on her shoulders, and she absolutely rocked it! She will go down as one of the best setters to come out of Skutt Catholic.” — Omaha Skutt coach Renee Saunders.
