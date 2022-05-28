 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln Southwest's Shaylee Myers flips commitment to Kansas State

  Updated
  • 0
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.11

Lincoln Southwest's Shaylee Myers (18) gets a kill in the second set against Lincoln East on Oct. 11, 2021, at Lincoln Southwest High School.

 Journal Star file photo

Shaylee Myers had a surprise planned for Memorial Day weekend. 

The first-team Super-State volleyball player announced Saturday she will play college volleyball at Kansas State. She had been committed to Fresno State since 2020.

"SURPRISE!!," Myers wrote in a tweet. "Super thankful for all the opportunities I have been given. With that being said I am super excited to continue my volleyball & academic career at K state!! Can’t wait to play in the Big12."

Myers, a 6-foot outside hitter, was a four-year starter for the Silver Hawks — and saved her best for last. In 2021, she finished with nearly 489 kills and a .372 hitting percentage, which was sixth-best in the state. She added 303 digs, 44 blocks and 35 aces.

Myers is at or near the top on the school record charts. She's the all-time leader in career kills (1,536) and career aces (161).

Tags

