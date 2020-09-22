Lincoln Southwest's 'high-risk, high-reward' serve keys sweep of Southeast

“We’ve had a significant amount of errors, but we have a high-risk, high-reward serve,” Southwest coach Mark Novotny said. “If it’s on, we’re a very good serving team, but if not, we’re in trouble.”

The Knights led by four points early in the third, but a 10-4 Southwest run placed the Silver Hawks in the lead for good.

A well-rounded offensive effort helped Southeast (4-10) defeat Gretna in the LPS Classic on Saturday, but the Knights couldn’t spread the wealth against Southwest. Wulf posted an impressive 18 kills in the defeat, but no other Knight finished with more than four.

“We have to be in system to have a dual-threat offense, so it all starts with that first ball contact,” Hubl said. “When we’re in tempo we have great hitters and great options, but sometimes we get out of system and only have the option to set.”

After the win over Southeast, the Silver Hawks have a challenging weekend awaiting them. Possible opponents in the Papillion La-Vista Invitational include No. 1 Papillion La-Vista South and No. 4 Millard West, in addition to No. 8 Kearney, which beat Southwest 3-2 on Sept. 3.

“There’s no time or opportunity for us to slack off and there’s no opportunity for us to mentally not fight, because if we let one match get to us, it’s going to be matches two, three, four, five doing the same thing,” Novotny said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.