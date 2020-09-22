Lincoln Southwest's 'high-risk, high-reward' serve keys sweep of Southeast

Ask any volleyball coach for a foolproof way to win a match and you’ll get a simple answer — serving and passing.
More often than not, the team that wins the serving battle and stays in system offensively will emerge victorious, and Tuesday night’s match at Lincoln Southwest was no exception.
Class A No. 9 Lincoln Southwest smashed 11 aces and hit over .300 as the Silver Hawks swept Lincoln Southeast 25-22, 25-16, 25-19.
The rivalry match featured two of the best hitters in the state, Southwest’s Shaylee Myers and Southeast’s Brittany Wulf. Both started strong. With the first set tied 17-17, Silver Hawk setter Lauren Dirks delivered three aces in a row and Southwest closed out the set.
“If you can’t win the serve and pass battle, it’s tough to win any game,” Southeast coach Paige Hubl said. “They went on a run of three or four points, and in a close set like that, it’s tough to come back from.”
Dirks finished the match with five aces and combined with Karli Symonsbergen at setter to power Southwest’s offensive performance. Myers led the way with 15 kills and Courtney Holsteen added eight as Southwest (6-4) cruised to a comfortable 25-16 second-set victory.
The Silver Hawks had 11 aces, but they also committed 10 service errors, which helped Southeast battle back in the third set.
“We’ve had a significant amount of errors, but we have a high-risk, high-reward serve,” Southwest coach Mark Novotny said. “If it’s on, we’re a very good serving team, but if not, we’re in trouble.”
The Knights led by four points early in the third, but a 10-4 Southwest run placed the Silver Hawks in the lead for good.
A well-rounded offensive effort helped Southeast (4-10) defeat Gretna in the LPS Classic on Saturday, but the Knights couldn’t spread the wealth against Southwest. Wulf posted an impressive 18 kills in the defeat, but no other Knight finished with more than four.
“We have to be in system to have a dual-threat offense, so it all starts with that first ball contact,” Hubl said. “When we’re in tempo we have great hitters and great options, but sometimes we get out of system and only have the option to set.”
After the win over Southeast, the Silver Hawks have a challenging weekend awaiting them. Possible opponents in the Papillion La-Vista Invitational include No. 1 Papillion La-Vista South and No. 4 Millard West, in addition to No. 8 Kearney, which beat Southwest 3-2 on Sept. 3.
“There’s no time or opportunity for us to slack off and there’s no opportunity for us to mentally not fight, because if we let one match get to us, it’s going to be matches two, three, four, five doing the same thing,” Novotny said.
