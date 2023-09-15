Class A No. 2 Lincoln Southwest volleyball proved to be too much for No. 7 Gretna as the Silver Hawks prevailed 2-0 on Friday in an LPS Classic pool-play match at Southwest.

The back-and-forth match included several defense-filled rallies while also adding thrilling, gym-echoing kills from both teams. In the end, it was the Silver Hawks (9-0) soaring past the Dragons in straight sets, 25-14, 25-17.

“I feel like today you saw a team that worked together," Southwest coach Jessica Kirkendall said. "The littlest touch can build some momentum, and we played together as a team, which allowed us to beat another good team."

The Silver Hawks' top-end talent has been well-documented, but their bench stands out, too. Southwest has strong players funneling onto the court with every substitution. Aaliyah Bradford came off the bench and quickly asserted her defensive dominance and serving precision; Olivia Kremer was seemingly always at the right place at the right time; and Emerson Lionberger delivered booming hits and humbling blocks.

“Our program is full of depth; we know that if we need someone to go in, we know that they are quality pieces for the team,” Kirkendall said. “The starting six are always pushing the other girls and they will do the same to them.”

Six different Hawks recorded kills in the first set alone. Setter Malayah Long, a Marquette commit, showed strong court awareness and competitiveness. She's a key cog in spreading around the wealth offensively.

“Malayah is very good at recognizing the other team’s strengths and weaknesses," Kirkendall said. "She runs our offense pretty much on her own. She’s done that for a while. She knows the game of volleyball well and she communicates it.”

As Southwest rolled, No. 7 Gretna scuffled Friday, also losing to unranked Grand Island.

Southwest is no stranger to these highly competitive matches. Last year, the Silver Hawks fell in the Class A state semifinals. With several girls back and having the bad taste of coming up short, they are continuing to work toward the bigger goal, a state title.

“Nobody thought we were going to be as good as we were, so we had this chip on our shoulder," Kirkendall said. "As tough as it was getting swept by Omaha Westside, we just have our sights set on picking up where we left off.”

Class B No. 4 Norris picked up wins against Lincoln Northeast and Omaha Marian in Friday's event to improve to 12-1 this season.

“I think it’s been a great start to the season," Norris coach Christina Boesiger said. "We have lots of girls that can contribute, so it's been fun getting girls in different spots and finding what our rhythm is going to be.”

