Lincoln Southwest emerged unscathed from a battle of three ranked teams, hosted by the Silver Hawks on Tuesday.

Class A No. 4 Southwest defeated both No. 7 Millard North and No. 8 Lincoln Pius X in straight sets — 25-17, 25-12 and 25-13, 25-18, respectively.

The Silver Hawks’ key to success was the chemistry they showed. Head coach Jessica Kirkendall described it as “a group of girls just having the time of their lives.”

Coming off a disappointing loss to Norfolk to start the year, Coach Kirkendall was excited to see how her girls rebounded and fought Tuesday.

“I feel like today is a better look at our team," Kirkendall said. "We came out a little tense against Norfolk and it was good to see we came out a little stronger and came out together as more of a team.”

The difference-maker tonight was sustained intensity throughout the match.

“We talked about not getting into a lull and we relaxed in Set 2 allowing them to get on a bit of a run," Kirkendall said. "But they are already like, ‘OK, next we’ve got Kearney (on Thursday),' and now we take it one day at a time.”

While the Silver Hawks enjoyed the offensive dominance of junior Shelby Harding and senior Maddie Rink, Malayah Long’s leadership was also vital in the victory-filled night.

Kirkendall said Long’s leadership pays dividends for the team’s success.

“Malayah is one of our girls that everyone looks up to,” Kirkendall said.

The coach also emphasized Long's infectious smile as being a key to the team mindset as well.

“We try to have her keep that positive reaction because as soon as she tenses up, the team tenses up," Kirkendall said. "She is our floor captain for a reason."

While the Silver Hawks ended the night on a win, Pius X enjoyed the thrill of an exciting win against Millard North (22-25, 25-17, 28-30).

In a decisive Set 3 that was tied 11 times, the grit and determination the Thunderbolts had exemplified what this team brings to the table, even early in the season. In fact, it was Pius X's first match.

“Tonight was our first game of the season and we are also young, but it was good to see our very, very good strengths," Bolts coach Katie Wenz said. "We have the potential to be a great team, too."

The maturity displayed in defeat Tuesday impressed Wenz.

“In the locker room, they didn’t pass the blame," Wenz said. "They all took ownership, we will learn from it and now we are moving on to Thursday. It is huge for high school kids to do. I’m proud of them."

Lincoln Southwest (2-1) will play at Kearney on Thursday, while Pius X (1-1) travels to Columbus to play both Columbus and Grand Island on Thursday.

