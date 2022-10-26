Lincoln Southwest shakes off slow start to punch state ticket — with a smile

Class A No. 1 Lincoln Southwest clinched a spot in the state volleyball tournament with a dominant sweep of Millard North in the A-2 district final Wednesday at Southwest.

The 25-20, 25-6, 25-13 win sends the Silver Hawks to state for the third straight year.

Southwest got off to a slower-than-usual start, which coach Jessica Baker attributed to nerves when high stakes are on the line.

Baker was proud of how her team worked through those emotions.

“Those nerves were real, but I think our girls did a really good job of putting them behind us in Sets 2 and 3,” she said.

Junior setter Malayah Long — who has played a crucial role in this year's team — gave some words of encouragement to her teammates after the slow start.

“I told all the girls to have fun,” Long said. “Let’s go play our game and smile because when we smile, we play so much better.”

The Silver Hawks' potent offense has been the staple of this year's team, and it heated up in the second set, when Southwest outscored Millard North 25-4 after falling behind 0-2.

“Coming into the second set, we knew we had to come out strong,” senior Alexa Gobel said, “and we really just built off one another.”

Gobel led Southwest with 14 kills, Abbie Appleget had seven on .700 hitting and Emerson Lionberger had six on 13 attempts.

“I think that’s what makes us a really good team, because it’s not just one person, and it makes it harder for teams to beat us,” Gobel said.

While winning the district title was a priority for the Silver Hawks, they clearly have a bigger goal. Each of the last two years, they lost in the first round of state.

Southwest is eager to get over the hump this time.

“I know coming in, the girls have this chip on their shoulder,” Baker said. “They don’t want their season to end right there. They want to get past that and more.”

The goal is pretty clear for Gobel: Be the last team standing when it’s all said and done.

“We want to get past the first round. We want to get to the championship,” she said. “I think we’re going to work really hard in practice this week to get there.”

The state tournament gets underway next Wednesday, and until then the Silver Hawks will enjoy this one — but not too much.

“We’ve worked so hard,” Baker said. “This is not where we’re ending.”