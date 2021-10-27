Lincoln Southwest rolls Norfolk, clinches back-to-back state tournament berth

“If you’re the 5-, 6-, 7- or 8-seed, it’s a little bit of an underdog mentality. I think the pressure is on a little bit more to defend that top-half seeding. The pressure is there, but there’s a lot of options of who could be our first-round opponent, and I think the girls are excited and ready to take on any of them.”

“If we see Millard West in the semis, it will be a big grudge match,” Novotny said. “We’re 1-1 with them. It’s going to come down to who can finesse the other one because both matches were pretty one-sided at different times throughout. … As far as Papio South, a couple of teams have knocked a couple of sets off of them but that’s about it. We’re going to have to be doing everything as well as we can, and we’re going to have to get a little bit of luck on our side.”