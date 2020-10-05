Lincoln Southwest learned it can compete with anyone following upset of Omaha Skutt

Over Mark Novotny’s 10 years as an assistant and head coach of the Lincoln Southwest volleyball team, the Silver Hawks had never crossed paths with Omaha Skutt.
That all changed at the Papillion-La Vista Weston Invite on Sept. 26, when Southwest faced a program that has won five straight state titles and hadn’t lost to a Nebraskan opponent in more than a year.
As for Southwest’s new record against one of the state’s best volleyball teams? 1-0.
“Being able to say we’re 1-0 against them is a pretty big accomplishment,” Novotny said. "We just played lights-out and we controlled the out-of-system game. One of my assistants talked to me after the game and said, 'I think that’s the best Lincoln Southwest volleyball I’ve ever seen played.'"
The big win against Omaha Skutt came during a busy portion of Southwest’s schedule as the Silver Hawks played 11 matches in 13 days starting with the LPS Classic two weeks ago. The majority of those matches came against top-10 teams in Class A and Class B, and the tough competition has led to some growth among the Silver Hawks.
While a 21-kill performance from Norah Sis helped No. 4 Papillion-La Vista defeat Southwest in the Weston Invitational title game, it did nothing to halt the growing optimism within the team.
“The last two weeks have been really fun for us, and it proved that we could be a really good team when we put our minds to it,” Southwest's Shaylee Myers said. “Hopefully we can keep that together for the next couple games and pull out some wins heading into districts and (the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament).”
The Silver Hawks also picked up a pair of wins over No. 6 Millard West in the last two weeks, victories which have helped vault them to fifth in the Class A ratings. Southwest traveled to Omaha last Thursday and walked away with a 3-1 win over Millard West as Myers had 13 kills and Liz Tomlin added 12.
“I knew they were going to come to play at home, and I knew that I would have to have a good offensive game,” Tomlin said. “I really focused on hitting my shots, and I think that got them out of system a lot.”
As Southwest moves forward from a busy two weeks, the Silver Hawks will face a number of HAC foes, such as Lincoln High, Lincoln East and Fremont, in the coming weeks. Those matches will be important for seeding within the HAC Tournament and district finals in coming weeks, but Tomlin said the team just needs to remain focused and dialed in for each individual match.
The Silver Hawks have big goals for the remainder of the season, and the past few weeks have showed them exactly how high their potential is.
“Beating Skutt showed that we can play with anyone,” Novotny said. “As we go into the postseason, we know we can hang with anyone if we’re playing our best volleyball.”
