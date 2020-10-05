Lincoln Southwest learned it can compete with anyone following upset of Omaha Skutt

While a 21-kill performance from Norah Sis helped No. 4 Papillion-La Vista defeat Southwest in the Weston Invitational title game, it did nothing to halt the growing optimism within the team.

“The last two weeks have been really fun for us, and it proved that we could be a really good team when we put our minds to it,” Southwest's Shaylee Myers said. “Hopefully we can keep that together for the next couple games and pull out some wins heading into districts and (the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament).”

The Silver Hawks also picked up a pair of wins over No. 6 Millard West in the last two weeks, victories which have helped vault them to fifth in the Class A ratings. Southwest traveled to Omaha last Thursday and walked away with a 3-1 win over Millard West as Myers had 13 kills and Liz Tomlin added 12.

“I knew they were going to come to play at home, and I knew that I would have to have a good offensive game,” Tomlin said. “I really focused on hitting my shots, and I think that got them out of system a lot.”