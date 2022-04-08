 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln Southwest hires new coaches for volleyball and swimming

  • Updated
It's been a busy spring in the athletic offices at Lincoln Southwest.

The school recently hired a new softball coach and a new girls golf coach. On Friday, Southwest announced two more hirings.

Jessica Baker will take over as the Silver Hawks' volleyball coach, and Tiffany Hale was promoted to head coach for the swimming and diving teams.

Baker takes over for Mark Novotny, who stepped down earlier this year. She served as the Silver Hawks junior varsity volleyball coach the past three seasons. Baker played college volleyball at Sioux Falls before getting into coaching at the club and high school level.

Hale, too, is a familiar name at Southwest, where she was an assistant coach for the past two seasons. She takes over for Ross Mueller, who stepped down after leading both the boys and girls teams to state championships in February.

High school volleyball logo 2014

 

