A city volleyball standout will play in college at one of the sport’s most premier programs.

Lincoln Southeast’s 6-foot-5 middle blocker Natalie Wardlow committed to Wisconsin on Saturday.

It continues a hot stretch for the city volleyball landscape. Earlier in the day, Wardlow’s Nebraska One club teammate — Lincoln Lutheran’s Keri Leimbach — committed to Nebraska.

Wardlow racked up 203 kills for the Knights last season. She joins Wisconsin’s 2025 recruiting class.

Wardlow made her announcement in a social media post, wearing a Wisconsin shirt with her signature No. 8 and last name on the back.

Wisconsin defeated Nebraska in the NCAA championship in 2021. The Badgers have advanced to at least the Elite Eight in every season since 2018, and have won the Big Ten four straight seasons.

