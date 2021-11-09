Lincoln Lutheran's state title charge almost didn't take place in Class C-1, but the Warriors are sure glad it did

Lincoln Lutheran tied a bow on a dominating season with a second state volleyball championship in three years Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
The Warriors left no doubt. They played 40 matches this season and swept 37 of them, and their 38 wins are a school record.
They were the head of the class in C-1, the deepest and most competitive class of the six. It was an impressive run, but it almost didn't happen. Not in Class C-1, anyway.
Lincoln Lutheran was nearly reclassified as Class C-2 for volleyball before the season. The Warriors' three-class enrollment figure of 58 was two kids more than the C-1/C-2 cutoff line.
That made the Warriors one of the smallest schools in C-1 and easily one of the smallest at last week's state tournament.
And, yet, they played big on the season's final day.
"We were actually told by a lot of people, 'Oh, you belong in C-1,' so we were fine being there," Lincoln Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler said, referring to the team's talent level.
"I feel like we wanted that challenge to be up in C-1 where we knew the state tournament was going to come down to probably similar to what we saw in our conference tournament, and it really did."
Maintaining its Class C-1 status also allowed Lincoln Lutheran to take care of unfinished business. The Warriors wanted to wash away last year's five-set loss to St. Paul in the state semifinals.
The goal was to leave Pinnacle Bank Arena as a winner Friday, and the Warriors did that with an impressive sweep of then-No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic. About 24 hours later, they were celebrating a state title at the Devaney Sports Center.
Ziegler has led Lincoln Lutheran to three state titles, including two in three years now. The 2019 squad had talent, including one of the state's top setters in Hope Leimbach. But the offense ran through Marriah Buss, one of the more decorated high school players in recent memory.
This year's group of Warriors won in a different way.
"I think we were a little more balanced overall," Ziegler said. "These girls can play a lot of different positions, too, so we've moved them around a little bit."
Five players had five kills or more in the semifinal win.
Balance shined Saturday against Kearney Catholic, which had no answer for junior Abby Wachal and her 32 kills.
But DePaul recruit Katelynn Oxley had 12 kills and five blocks, Ashlyn DeBoer had six kills, Molli Martin had five and Shanae Bergt had four.
Saturday's state championship was the final match for seven Warrior seniors.
"Very blessed to have this group of seniors as a part of our program, because they've done so much with being role models for the younger girls," Ziegler said. "Because they're not just great volleyball players, they're awesome in their schoolwork ... their camaraderie with the kids whenever we do team bonding ...
"We're really going to miss this group because they were very much involved with our team bonding activities."
For players such as Wachal, a junior, their attention will eventually turn to running it back next year. Their coach is already thinking about it.
"Yesterday," said Ziegler, when asked when she starts thinking about next season. "Maybe took a day off. It's always on your mind, to be honest with you. You start trying to mentally visualize where people fit in and what you have and what it's going to take to get back to that level because we do work hard in our summer training and our open gyms and camps."
