Lincoln Lutheran's state title charge almost didn't take place in Class C-1, but the Warriors are sure glad it did

Lincoln Lutheran tied a bow on a dominating season with a second state volleyball championship in three years Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

The Warriors left no doubt. They played 40 matches this season and swept 37 of them, and their 38 wins are a school record.

They were the head of the class in C-1, the deepest and most competitive class of the six. It was an impressive run, but it almost didn't happen. Not in Class C-1, anyway.

Lincoln Lutheran was nearly reclassified as Class C-2 for volleyball before the season. The Warriors' three-class enrollment figure of 58 was two kids more than the C-1/C-2 cutoff line.

That made the Warriors one of the smallest schools in C-1 and easily one of the smallest at last week's state tournament.

And, yet, they played big on the season's final day.

"We were actually told by a lot of people, 'Oh, you belong in C-1,' so we were fine being there," Lincoln Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler said, referring to the team's talent level.

"I feel like we wanted that challenge to be up in C-1 where we knew the state tournament was going to come down to probably similar to what we saw in our conference tournament, and it really did."