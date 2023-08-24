WAVERLY — The Lincoln Lutheran volleyball team dramatically preserved its winning streak on Thursday in Waverly.

The Class C-2 No. 1 Warriors overcame a 2-1 deficit to beat Class B No. 5 Waverly in five sets (25-23, 23-25, 22-25, 28-26, 16-14) before a loud, amped Vikings gymnasium.

It's Lutheran's 47th consecutive victory.

Sophie Wohlgemuth made the pivotal play in the fifth. The senior pancake-saved a kill attempt, and the ball floated over the net and harmlessly on the back-end of Waverly's side to give Lutheran a 15-14 advantage in a wild fourth set that saw both teams lead.

Match point came on a Waverly hitting error.

And so the streak lives on. The last time the Warriors lost was Oct. 19, 2021. Lutheran lost twice that season, including its season opener to Waverly.

Lutheran has won back-to-back state championships during its run of wins.

That the teams engaged in such a high-quality match in the season opener speaks to the potential of both squads this fall. Lutheran is the runaway favorite in Class C-2, and Waverly has its sights on breaking into the top tier in a class loaded with top-end talent like Omaha Skutt and Norris.