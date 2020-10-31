Lincoln Lutheran prevails after scare from Ogallala, earns state volleyball berth

KEARNEY — Going into the C1-7 district championship against Ogallala, the theme for Lincoln Lutheran was “Finish.” That was more than a theme for the No. 6 Warriors, who survived a scrappy Indian squad with a 25-17, 19-25, 25-18, 25-13 win Saturday.

It was bumpy two-hour match for Lutheran, which won the first set handily but received a preview of how the next set would go.

“We came out and executed our game plan really well in that first set,” Lutheran head coach Sue Ziegler said. “At the very end of it we had them 24-11, and I thought we gave them a sort of momentum shift going into the second set, which they really stuck it to us.”

Despite the Warriors' best efforts, nothing went their way. Balls at the net would fall on their side and the timing between players was off.

“Oh, there was so many of those that would land on top of the net and then roll down on our side,” Ziegler said. “… We got into that net and we didn’t make some of the big plays like they did.”

The third set didn’t look any better for Lutheran when Ogallala shot out to an 8-0 lead.

Then, suddenly, things changed.