YORK — Class C-1 second-ranked Lincoln Lutheran lowered the boom on Milford 25-13, 24-26, 25-13, 25-18 to win the C1-5 subdistrict at the Freeman Center in York.
Aided from a season-high 32 kills from Wichita State commit Marriah Buss and an aggressive serving attack, Lutheran proved to be too much for an Eagle team that aimed to deliver a stunning upset to keep their season alive.
“I think our girls came prepared and ready to play their best because Milford has a nice team and they took down a good Malcolm team, so we knew we had to attack and stay aggressive throughout,” said Lincoln Lutheran head coach Sue Ziegler.
The Warriors were especially aggressive on the serving side, dishing up seven aces while keeping the Milford offense on its heels for the majority of the match.
“Our girls are pretty good spot servers, and that’s pretty important because there’s times where they just see certain parts of the court and they go after it,” Ziegler said.
As aggressive as Lutheran played, Milford started the first set step-for-step with the last season's C-1 state runners-up. Then with the serving efforts of Raegan Holle and Ashlyn Deboer, the Warriors went on a 13-4 run to clinch the set 25-13.
The second set was the most entertaining of the night. Neither team led by than three points. With the score tied at 23, Hannah Kepler, finished the night with a team-high 17 kills, nailed down the final two points for the Eagles and tie things up at one set apiece.
It was the complete opposite for Milford in the next set. Lutheran quickly shot out to a 16-3 lead. Buss had six more kills in the set as Lutheran won the third set 25-13.
Things weren’t much different in the fourth set. A late 7-2 run by Milford at the end made it look better on the scoreboard, but Lutheran dominated for most of the set, winning 25-18 to secure the match and a spot in a district final.
Ziegler thinks her team is playing well and has answered many of the questions it had at the beginning of the season.
“There’s no doubt about it they’d love to be back to the (state) championship, but I don’t think a lot people thought we’d be in this position this year," she said. "We’ve had some young players really step up and other players that have become role models. I do think we are playing well as a team and they’re very unified, focused and determined.”