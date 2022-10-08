Lincoln Lutheran captures second straight Centennial Conference title

Class C-2 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran captured its second Centennial Conference Championship in a row for the first time in school history with a 22-25, 25-17, 25-21 win over C-1 No. 2 Grand Island CC on Saturday at Aquinas.

The Warriors' loss in the first set was their first since Sept. 17, three weeks to the day.

But Lutheran overcame that with a grind-it-out win in set three for the conference crown and to move to 29-0 on the year.

"I told them afterwards, their resilience was what I was most proud of," head coach Sue Ziegler said. "I like how they responded after losing that first set. Also, just how much they support each other. It's a really positive culture."

The Warriors had a couple of huge performances to get them over the line. Abby Wachal finished off her phenomenal tournament with 17 kills, 10 digs and two blocks in the final. In their four matches (11 sets), Wachal had 69 kills, 32 digs and eight blocks.

Keri Leimbach had 33 digs. Sophie Wohlgemuth had 11 kills, Erika Young had eight kills and three blocks, and Elecea Saathoff dished out 40 assists.

Ziegler loved how her players stepped up to seal the third set.

"I thought they took big risks, and played ambitious," she said. "They really stepped up."

The tournament was a grind for the Warriors. They defeated three ranked opponents en route to the title.

"We battle with (Grand Island CC) a lot, especially in the conference tournament," Ziegler said. "But in a way, this is like a mini state tournament. The competition is fierce."