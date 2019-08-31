The Lincoln East volleyball team finished fourth in the consolation bracket after losing 25-14, 25-17 to North Platte on Saturday at the Bellevue West Invitational.
The Spartans eased past Bellevue East 25-23, 25-12, led by seven Katie Otte kills, before Lincoln East suffered a 25-16, 25-14 setback to the host Thunderbirds. Julia Holz led the Spartans with four kills.
Lincoln Southeast took fifth in the consolation bracket, picking up a 25-21, 34-32 victory over the Bellevue East. The Knights also defeated an Iowa team, Sioux City Heelan, 25-12, 23-25, 25-14 in the consolation semifinal.
Papillion-La Vista won the championship bracket, downing Omaha Skutt in two sets, 26-24, 25-17.