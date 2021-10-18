Lincoln East sweeps Southeast to open HAC volleyball tournament

The Heartland Athletic Conference volleyball tournament's opening round got rolling with a cross-town rivalry Monday.
Kamryn Snyder had 12 kills, while Brooklyn Fuchs had nine kills and four blocks as the Spartans swept Lincoln Southeast in the second match of the tournament, 25-11, 25-19, 25-11.
Lincoln East's Aaliyah Bradford recorded 21 assists to help power the offense as well.
"We stayed consistent and we respected our opponent," Lincoln East head coach Nicole Gingery said. "We're continuing to improve and compete and we're looking forward to the next game."
Lincoln East was also led by Megan Waters, who had seven kills, and Shandy Faalii's four aces.
The Spartans will face off against the Links of Lincoln High Tuesday at Lincoln Southwest at 5 p.m.
Lincoln North Star 3, Columbus 2: The Navigators fought past Columbus on Monday with a five-set victory, 32-30, 25-18, 19-25, 16-25, 15-9.
Macy Ross led Lincoln North Star with 23 kills and 17 digs. Abby Lottman and Greta Zastrow combined for 38 set assists, Lottman with 26 and Zastrow with 12. Kinsley Ragland added 21 digs and Ava Densberger recorded four ace serves.
"I'm proud that they pulled it out," Lincoln North Star head coach Kristi Nelson-Hitz said. "They're going to have to muster a lot of energy tomorrow night."
Lincoln North Star's next game will be against Lincoln Southwest on the Silver Hawks' home court at 5 p.m.
Norfolk 3, Lincoln Northeast 0: The Panthers didn't get past the Rockets easily, but still managed a sweep to open HAC play. Norfolk wrapped up the three-set match with a 25-21, 27-25, 25-19 final.
Serena Heeren had 7 kills while Maleaka Boedhram and Tasia Sadler each had six kills for Lincoln Northeast.
Doneelah Washington led the Rockets with six blocks and Andrea Pryce recorded 31 set assists.
Norfolk plays at Fremont Tuesday starting at 5 p.m.