Lincoln East sweeps Southeast to open HAC volleyball tournament

The Heartland Athletic Conference volleyball tournament's opening round got rolling with a cross-town rivalry Monday.

Kamryn Snyder had 12 kills, while Brooklyn Fuchs had nine kills and four blocks as the Spartans swept Lincoln Southeast in the second match of the tournament, 25-11, 25-19, 25-11.

Lincoln East's Aaliyah Bradford recorded 21 assists to help power the offense as well.

"We stayed consistent and we respected our opponent," Lincoln East head coach Nicole Gingery said. "We're continuing to improve and compete and we're looking forward to the next game."

Lincoln East was also led by Megan Waters, who had seven kills, and Shandy Faalii's four aces.

The Spartans will face off against the Links of Lincoln High Tuesday at Lincoln Southwest at 5 p.m.

Lincoln North Star 3, Columbus 2: The Navigators fought past Columbus on Monday with a five-set victory, 32-30, 25-18, 19-25, 16-25, 15-9.

Macy Ross led Lincoln North Star with 23 kills and 17 digs. Abby Lottman and Greta Zastrow combined for 38 set assists, Lottman with 26 and Zastrow with 12. Kinsley Ragland added 21 digs and Ava Densberger recorded four ace serves.