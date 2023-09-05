Hustle, hit and never quit. That was the epitome of the energy the Lincoln East volleyball team brought Tuesday night.

In a match dominated early by the Spartans, it was a game that utilized every bit of senior leadership to down Lincoln North Star in straight sets 25-14, 25-19, 25-23 at East.

Starting the game was no problem for the Spartans as senior Shandy Faalii picked apart the Gators’ defense leading to eight kills and one ace serve in the first set.

“I am so lucky to have Shandy and these other girls,” East coach Nicole Johnson said. “She is our energy. She is so talented. It is one of those things where you are either that athlete or not, and she is definitely that athlete.”

Shandy’s early free-swinging mechanics led to a team-high 16 kills on the night while senior Megan Waters connected on 13 kills of her own.

The Spartans’ core group of seniors is something Johnson is grateful for. The Spartans have eight seniors on their roster and each paid dividends in the team’s sweep.

“They are amazing,” Johnson said. “They make my job so easy.

“They have really helped buy in and build this new culture. They help our underclassmen so much. We are together. Our theme last year was, ‘Build More Together,’ and this year it is, ‘All In’... it creates that positivity.”

But while the offense had fans on the edge of their seats, it was the defense from seniors Mallorie Meyer, Megan Waters, and Mandy Mettscher that prevailed putting the Gators away.

As the Spartans rode waves of success throughout the match, it was clear that a positive mindset was critical to the team’s success. From Johnson’s two-handed high fives in huddles to the constant court motivation from each player, that motivation only picked up even after making mistakes.

While the Spartinas rolled early, the Gators capitalized on key errors and quickly gained momentum taking sets two and three down to the wire.

The Gators enjoyed several booming swings from seniors Macy Roth, Ali Jacobs, and Avery Bowen throughout the match. The Gators showed a lot of determination by not going quietly. Defensive Specialist Kate Odell was all over the court showing great energy and poise while the team faced steep deficits.

Yet the Spartans found ways to put the Gators away. “We struggled (to put it away). We are still building that early trust but we finished.”

While the Spartans finished set 3, it wasn’t an easy fight as the Gators led set 3 14-17 before a Spartans timeout led to a Spartans 11-6 run to end the night.

The Spartans (6-3) face off against Lincoln Pius X (3-1) on Thursday at home while the Gators (3-5) continue their season at home against Columbus (2-5).