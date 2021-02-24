Lincoln Christian hires Burkey as head volleyball coach

Lincoln Christian announced the hiring of Lindsay Burkey as head volleyball coach Tuesday.

Burkey was the head coach at Lincoln Southeast from 2004-10 before serving as an assistant at Lincoln Pius X from 2011-16.

She has been a coach with the Nebraska Juniors club program since 2003.

"I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Lincoln Christian family," Burkey said in a statement. "I know there are great things in store for Lincoln Christian's volleyball program, and I'm looking forward to developing lasting relationships with players and families."

Burkey replaces former Husker Lisa Bartels, who stepped down after one season with the Crusaders.

