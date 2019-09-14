FIRTH — There wasn't a lot of time to prepare for one another.
No in-depth scouting breakdown. No film.
Just go.
Class B No. 2 Waverly shook off a tight start to defeat No. 3 Norris 25-19, 25-17 in the final of the Norris volleyball invitational Saturday at Norris Middle School.
Norris and Waverly are big rivals in sports, especially in volleyball. That can get everybody "super-jacked and super-nervous," Waverly coach Terri Neujahr said.
Saturday's eight-team invite presented a true one-match-at-a-time mentality, and after pool play concluded, the two Eastern Midlands Conference foes found themselves on the same court in the final.
"Usually when we play a game we prepare with film, and watch them, but we didn't have any film, so we didn't know what was going to happen (Saturday)," Waverly junior outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein said.
Expect a lot of film study between now and Tuesday. Yes, the Vikings (10-0) and Titans (11-1) will be meeting each other for the second time in four days.
"It feels a little more like a chess match between the coaching staffs," Neujahr said. "I'm sure (both teams will) go back, and we're going to watch film and say, 'OK, we can steal a point here. This person is out of position. We can do this.'
"It really is who can steal two or three points to be successful on Tuesday, and it's always this. It's always this."
"This" is a close and energetic match.
Norris maintained a lead for the majority of the first set before Waverly took eight of the final nine rallies to win the set. The second set went back and forth before the Vikings closed it on a 10-3 run.
You have free articles remaining.
The Vikings adjusted their serving and got Norris out of system in stretches.
"Norris is the fastest team that we have seen," Neujahr said. "They are super-freaky fast and I don't know if there's anybody that runs at the tempo that Norris does. When they're in system, they are a really difficult team."
Lauenstein had 12 kills, with most of those coming in the second set as the junior found a rhythm. The Vikings also got a boost from two middles in seniors Atley Carey and Abby Plouzek.
Carey, a Lincoln East transfer and South Dakota recruit, and Plouzek, a Dorchester transfer, have transitioned well into the program. Neujahr said building those relationships in the summer was a big emphasis.
"They just came in right away with lots of energy, lots of fire," Lauenstein said. "I don't know what we'd do without them.
"I feel like there was chemistry right away. They just gelled right away, adjusted right away and it was like they had always been with us."
Plouzek made her biggest impact during the Vikings' late charge in the first set. She scored three consecutive points — two blocks and a kill — to extend the Waverly lead from 19-18 to 22-18.
Now the teams prepare for Round 2.
"We'll watch a lot of film and see what adjustments we need to make," said Norris coach Christina Boesiger, who added that her team played very well for three-fourths of each set against Waverly. "I think we did a lot of really good things."
Boesiger said her players were talking about adjustments immediately after Saturday's match.
"They're not happy, they're competitive and they want to win," she said. "I told them it's Sept. 14 (and) the state tournament is less than two months away. We don't have to be a finished product right now. It's just learning from this loss and building and getting better Monday and getting better the next time we play (at Waverly). They'll get there."
The Titans' Ella Waters had nine kills on 14 swings against Waverly.